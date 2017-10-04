6 Ways To Make Your Fall Wedding Unforgettable

Your wedding doesn't have to look like a Pinterest mood board to be memorable. In fact, copying someone else's decor or cake may end up being so out of place and just not you. Trust us, there is no scientific formula for throwing an unforgettable ceremony or reception. The easiest thing to do, especially if you're getting hitched in the fall, is to take inspiration from the season and using what Mother Nature is offering during this time of the year to your advantage. You'll also end up saving a lot of money, because let's face it, going for a cherry blossom-inspired wedding in November is not exactly cost-effective.
"One of the best ways to make your fall wedding memorable is to use seasonal fruits and vegetables in your decor," says Sara Fried, owner of Fête Nashville.
Think apples, pears, pumpkins, or gourds. They all make for gorgeous centerpieces. "A mini white pumpkin with your guest’s name tied onto the stem in gold calligraphy is the perfect place card," suggests Fried.
And sometimes planning a one-of-a-kind seasonal event means opting out of classic color combinations. "Instead of selecting the autumn oranges, yellows, browns and greens, consider the moody and romantic colors such as blackberry, crimson, mauve and navy. These colors reflect the autumn season well, but give a fresh and unique feel for the season," says Kawania Wooten of Howerton + Wooten Events.
Now check out even more pro tips on how to make sure your fall wedding ends up being one for the books.
1. Infuse Copper into Your Autumn Wedding’s Color Scheme
"Polished copper chargers add to the elegance of a formal reception dinner held in the fall. Copper flatware and copper mugs enhance the rustic wedding decor that couples loves so much." — Kawania Wooten, Howerton + Wooten Events.
2. Create a Signature Cocktail
"Go for seasonal ingredients and spices like pear, fig, cranberry, pomegranate, and cinnamon. The perfect drink will get your guests in the celebratory fall spirit, and make the night one to remember." — Jacki Strum, ThirstyNest.
3. Serve Warm Pre-Ceremony Sips
"Instead of serving champagne or infused water as your wedding guests arrive, pass warm mugs of apple cider to your wedding guests upon arrival. You can even serve a spiked version if most of your wedding guests are going to be adults." — Kawania Wooten, Howerton + Wooten Events.
4. Make Your Rehearsal Dinner Feel Like a Homecoming Weekend
"Kick off your wedding weekend with a rustic dinner buffet of your favorite comfort foods. Work off that dinner with a friendly game of touch football or a walk through a local corn maze. Then, cap off the night with a little cuddling around a bonfire or on a hayride." — Kawania Wooten, Howerton + Wooten Events.
5. Influence your guests through all their senses
"Go with a muted palette for the flowers but add rich oranges, burgundies, and caramels through textiles and stationery. Collect gorgeous fall foliage for your guests to step on before entering your venue. Add candles that smell of spice and apples, and serve up a warm cocktail that complements the theme." —Euri Wong, Lead Designer, Bloominous.
6. Spice Up The Dessert Table
“For fall weddings I love the idea of a late night gourmet hot chocolate cart or an assorted mini pie display that takes up an entire part of a wall. Lately I've strayed from the formal sit down meal and have opted for a more dynamic action station, which is definitely something guests go home talking about." — Jessica Sukert, Jessica Lauren Events.