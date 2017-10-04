6 Ways To Make Your Fall Wedding Unforgettable

Your wedding doesn't have to look like a Pinterest mood board to be memorable. In fact, copying someone else's decor or cake may end up being so out of place and just not you. Trust us, there is no scientific formula for throwing an unforgettable ceremony or reception. The easiest thing to do, especially if you're getting hitched in the fall, is to take inspiration from the season and using what Mother Nature is offering during this time of the year to your advantage. You'll also end up saving a lot of money, because let's face it, going for a cherry blossom-inspired wedding in November is not exactly cost-effective.

VIDEO: How Do Bloggers Make Their Money

"One of the best ways to make your fall wedding memorable is to use seasonal fruits and vegetables in your decor," says Sara Fried, owner of Fête Nashville.

Think apples, pears, pumpkins, or gourds. They all make for gorgeous centerpieces. "A mini white pumpkin with your guest’s name tied onto the stem in gold calligraphy is the perfect place card," suggests Fried.

And sometimes planning a one-of-a-kind seasonal event means opting out of classic color combinations. "Instead of selecting the autumn oranges, yellows, browns and greens, consider the moody and romantic colors such as blackberry, crimson, mauve and navy. These colors reflect the autumn season well, but give a fresh and unique feel for the season," says Kawania Wooten of Howerton + Wooten Events.

RELATED: 6 Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in the Fall

Now check out even more pro tips on how to make sure your fall wedding ends up being one for the books.