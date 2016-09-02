Two Friends Superfans Got Engaged at Monica and Chandler's Apartment

Yes, if this were an episode of Friends, it would be "The One With the Engagement."

One couple was really feeling the small screen magic at Comedy Central's FriendsFest in the UK earlier this week, and Krunal Desai took the chance to pop the question to Radha Patel while they were sitting on the couch of Monica and Chandler's apartment.

RELATED: 11 Times Dogs Were Living Their Best Lives at Weddings

The show's main hub—besides Central Perk, of course—was always this over-sized residence, and it's where some of the most romantic moments took place. So the recreation was the perfect place for two fans, who have been together for 11 years, to get engaged.

"We both absolutely love Friends, and Radha can't go to sleep without watching the show," Krunal told Hello! after the proposal. "We even had a short break in our relationship, leading people to call us the real life Ross and Rachel."

While we have to commend Krunal on making this moment special for Patel, it turns out it may not have been a complete surprise after all.

"When I first saw the apartment I actually thought that this would be the perfect place to be proposed to," Patel told FriendsFest. "Nothing could top this proposal, it was awesome. As Phoebe would say, he's my lobster!"

RELATED: How Much Would Hollywood's Most Iconic On-Screen Weddings Actually Cost IRL?

In addition to this proposal, fans of the popular show have been acting out other iconic moments from their favorite series—specifically tossing the bouquet like Monica and Phoebe did in "The One with All the Wedding Dresses," or channeling their inner Ross and Rachel.

I dooooo #friendsfest #friends #friendstvshow #lasvegaschapel #lasvegas #littlewhitechappel #rachelandross A video posted by francesca_brown (@francesca_brown) on Sep 2, 2016 at 4:56am PDT

That's right I kicked the shit out of the bouquet!! #friendsfest A video posted by Jessica Jill (@jessicajillphoto) on Sep 2, 2016 at 8:04am PDT

Goal of the day: Go to Vegas, get drunk, get married ✅ #FriendsFest @melissanathoo A photo posted by Bradley Gudger® (@bradgudger) on Aug 28, 2016 at 9:26am PDT

And don't even get us started on the folks recreating the unforgettable title sequence...

Soooo #friendsfest has made my day!! Still the best TV show ever!!!!!!!!! #friends #lunacinema @belleaukitchen @theo_t_coyne @kyra_balanceme @danwhitetm A video posted by Lisa Potter-dixon (@lisa_benefit) on Sep 1, 2016 at 11:59am PDT

These TV lovers seem to be having an amazing time!