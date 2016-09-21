The Voice Contestant Gets Engaged After Audition—And Is Already Married!

We think it's safe to say that the day Lauren Diaz auditioned for The Voice Season 11 was probably one of the best days of her life. Not only did she blow the pro singers away with her talent, but she ended up getting engaged just moments after snagging a spot on the show.

The 24-year-old stepped onto the stage to sing "If I Ain't Got You" by Alicia Keys—in front of Alicia Keys, no less—and wowed not only the song's original singer but fellow coaches Adam Levine (the only one who didn't turn around), Miley Cyrus, and Blake Shelton.

Keys convinced Diaz to join her team after an impassioned speech that resonated with the mother of one and by showing off her own flawless vocals, too. Check out her audition:

Despite wowing the crowd, the real fireworks went down when Diaz and Keys walked backstage to rejoin/meet the family. That's when Diaz's beau got down on one knee as soon as his lady love turned the corner. "Yes," she answers, without the question even being asked.

Her idol believes in her. Her man put a ring on it. Best day of @thelaurendiaz’s life and we got to share it with her. #VoicePremiere pic.twitter.com/Kmt2pgGnlc — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 21, 2016

"We're getting married, all three of us," Keys adorably shouts, clearly stoked for her team member, going in for a big hug.

In an interesting turn, Diaz has already gotten married! With the auditions having been taped months ago, the vocal coach took to Instagram to tease her first appearance on the NBC series and reflecting on her life—and showing us all how she looked on her wedding day.

"First I was a mother, it changed me and my entire outlook on life completely. Then I became a wife," she wrote. "Most say I did it sooo backwards but I'm most certain god intended it to be this way."

Congrats, girl!