Victoria's Secret Angel Isabeli Fontana Got Married in a Bikini—Natch

Being a Victoria's Secret Angel, we're not surprised that Isabeli Fontana looked absolutely stunning on her wedding day—but it's what she wore that has everyone talking. The 33-year-old model said "I do" to singer Diego Ferrero in the Maldives on August 9, donning a bridal white bikini top and high-waisted bottom covered up by a graphic tulle cover-up for her beachy nuptials.

RELATED: How a Non-Royal Became Princess of Denmark—All Thanks to the Olympics



Luv Vibes #discoversoneva #casei A photo posted by Diego Ferrero (@diferrero) on Aug 10, 2016 at 9:55am PDT

The two—who have been together since meeting on Altas Horas in 2013—were married underneath a heart-shaped arch on the sand with the Brazilian beauty wearing the Agua de Coco design that took four months to make and is embroidered with 10,000 Swarovski crystals and 30,000 bugle beads.

Isabeli and Diego's wedding photos are absolutely stunning, from the gorgeous invites to the handprints and rings in the sand and especially the ones of the couple standing on a wooden staircase in the middle of the water.

RELATED: Couple Gets Engaged AND Married During Flight—See the Epic Pics

Dia mais feliz de nossas vidas 🍾‼❤️👰🏼️ Happiest day of our lives #justmarried special thanks @mangabaproducoes #discoversoneva A photo posted by Isabeli Fontana (@isabelifontana) on Aug 10, 2016 at 6:25am PDT

❤️❤️❤️👰🏼❤️🙌🏼 A photo posted by Isabeli Fontana (@isabelifontana) on Aug 9, 2016 at 4:33am PDT

Celebrando o Amô , Dia abençoado , Vibe incrível e casei !! #sonevafushi A photo posted by Diego Ferrero (@diferrero) on Aug 10, 2016 at 4:33am PDT

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model—who has two children from previous marriages—and the 31-year-old NxZero member look absolutely in love as they into each other's eyes. Heck, there was even a surprise rainbow in the background for them!



Who says only Victoria's Secret Angels can wear bikinis on their big day—go out and work it!