Vanderpump Rules Stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Are Married

Another Vanderpump Rules couple has tied the knot: Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are (finally) married! That's right, after some ups and downs, a ring on a string, and an ultimatum—it's official.

The two said "I do" on Wednesday evening, August 17, in front of about 100 family members, friends, and co-stars. The ceremony was held in seclusion in the Northern California woods.

RELATED: So, Brandy Basically Stole the Show at Her Brother Ray J's Wedding

"I'm so happy to have married my best friend and love that I finally get to call Tom my husband," the bride tells BravoTV.com. "Celebrating with our closest friends and family has been nothing short of an amazing experience."

Congratulations Katie & Tom!!! We love you!!! @musickillskate @twschwa 💕 @stassischroeder @lisavanderpump @scheanamarie #twobubbs A video posted by Pandora Vanderpump Sabo (@pandoravt) on Aug 18, 2016 at 3:10am PDT

Murder is our fave. @pandoravt A video posted by Stassi Schroeder (@stassischroeder) on Aug 17, 2016 at 11:52pm PDT

There aren't that many images of the couple's big day so far, but there is one snapshot of Katie and Tom standing at the altar. The couple look amazing standing amid the extra-tall trees and atop white flower petals—and their wedding party looks pretty darn familiar, too.

Literal forest fairy GOALS!!!! Sooooo happy for our friends Katie and Tom on their magical day. It. Was. Lit 🔮✨🌲Congrats and much love to you beautiful human beans!!! A photo posted by MR. KATE 👀 (@mrkatedotcom) on Aug 18, 2016 at 1:28am PDT

Stassi Schroeder and Tom Sandoval are standing in the maid of honor and best man spots while Jax Taylor is a best man while Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute are bridesmaids. Katie's dress (even with only a side view) steals the show, though.

RELATED: Desperate Housewives Alum Jesse Metcalfe Engaged to Fashion Blogger Cara Santana

"My dress, when I put it on, I got goosebumps and I knew that was the dress I was going to marry him in and it had all the elements that I really, really wanted," the Pucker & Pout co-founder dishes to E! News. "For me, it's unique and it's different and it's very me."

We're excited to see more moments from the nuptials of these two Bravo stars. Hopefully we won't have to wait until their wedding inevitably hits the small screen with more SUR drama on Season 5!