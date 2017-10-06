9 Urban Wedding Venues with City Views That Will Leave You Speechless

While some couples prefer secluded venues surrounded by nature for their nuptials, others love the energy of big cities. And who can blame them? Cities like New York and San Francisco inspire millions of people and the sight of their skylines is enough to make your heart beat faster. Lively and fun, they are the symbols of modern life itself and provide the perfect backdrop for celebrating a new chapter of your life.
And what better way to commemorate a new beginning than with sweeping views of your favorite urban metropolis? Whether you are planning a small ceremony or want to throw a memorable party for a couple of hundred people, we found nine magnificent wedding venues that offer sweeping vistas in a modern setting.
Scroll down to see our favorite spots for saying "I Do," from New York to Los Angeles.
1. LondonHouse, Chicago
This luxury lifestyle hotel offers some seriously breathtaking views of the Chicago River (which are especially heart-stopping at sunset). The hotel's tri-level rooftop bar is the perfect spot for your after-party and the Cupola, an exclusive open-air venue 23 floors above ground with 360 views of the city, would make for some showstopping wedding photos. The hotel also has 19 event spaces, many of them with incredible views, and an on-site wedding director.
2. Quirk Hotel, Richmond
Ever since its opening in 2015, Quirk Hotel, also known as "the pink hotel," has become a popular meetup spot in Richmond's art district. Housed inside a 1916 department store, the hotel has preserved many of the original features of the building like its high ceilings and hardwood floors. But the crown jewel of the property is the rooftop bar that spans 3,000 feet and offers amazing city views. In fact, it is so popular that the line of people waiting to get in on any given Saturday night probably rivals that of a popular New York City club. Artsy types will also appreciate that Quirk has its own gallery that often showcases the work of both established and emerging artists.
3. The Hollywood Roosevelt, Los Angeles
The penthouse suite at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt hotel offers a private rooftop in the heart of Hollywood that accommodates up to 251 people, and has sweeping 360 views of Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills. Needless to say, if you are throwing a glamorous Old Hollywood-inspired wedding, this is the perfect venue.
4. Hotel 50 Bowery, New York City
This newly-opened hotel in Manhattan's Chinatown has not one, but two outdoor options. The Atlantic Garden, a 5,000-square-foot outdoor terrace, overlooks the Manhattan Bridge and also feels a bit like a park thanks to its bordering lush greenery. You could also spend time in The Crown, the hotel's rooftop bar, situated on the 21st floor. It has two outdoor terraces with vistas over lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as an indoor lounge.
5. Thompson Seattle, Seattle
The Nest, Thompson Seattle's expansive indoor-outdoor rooftop bar and lounge, is truly something to behold. With stunning views over Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountain Range, this sleek venue would be the perfect backdrop for your urban nuptials. The hotel also has a smaller event space that overlooks 1st Avenue and Stewart Street.
6. The Embassy Row Hotel, Washington D.C.
This centrally located hotel does have a beautiful formal ballroom, but if you are really looking for a wow factor, than head upstairs to the rooftop. This 4,130 sq. feet venue can accommodate up to 230 guests and also features a pool. Not just any pool though—it has been named one of the best rooftop pools in the country by USA Today. The rooftop offers beautiful views of the Washington ,monument, the National Cathedral, Dupont Circle, and the Virginia skyline.
7. Renaissance New York Times Square Hotel, New York
It really doesn't get any more central than this. This boutique hotel towers over the Big Apple, boasting panoramic views over Times Square. And with several event spaces to choose from, you are sure to find one that fits the size and theme of your wedding party.
8. The Peninsula Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills
Dreaming of an elegant urban wedding under the stars? The Rooftop Garden and Pool at the Peninsula in Beverly Hills will serve as a classy backdrop for your glamorous nuptials and reception. The lush foliage that encircles the space will add a sense of privacy to your party. The outdoor venue can accommodate 120 people for a sit-down dinner and 250 for a cocktail reception.
9. Hotel Vitale, San Francisco
You really can't beat Hotel Vitale's prime location along the the Embarcadero in San Francisco. With more than a dozen unique event spaces, the hotel is really flexible when it comes to being accomodating. The Vista Terrace, for example, is a spacious, top floor corner studio with 180-degree panoramic views. And the Americano Patio is for those for you planning on throwing an epic 300 guest reception.
