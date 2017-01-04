5 Cool Gifts You Didn't Know You Could Register for

5 Cool Gifts You Didn't Know You Could Register for
Getty
January 4, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: Jennifer Spector of Zola

These days you can register for virtually anything. Don't get us wrong—we have nothing against a good china set or a pair of high-tread bath towels but the truth is you no longer have to limit yourself with the houseware department. What exactly does that mean? Here, we rounded up a list of five gifts you probably didn’t know you could register for.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top