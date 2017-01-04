5 Cool Gifts You Didn't Know You Could Register for

These days you can register for virtually anything. Don't get us wrong—we have nothing against a good china set or a pair of high-tread bath towels but the truth is you no longer have to limit yourself with the houseware department. What exactly does that mean? Here, we rounded up a list of five gifts you probably didn’t know you could register for.
-
1. SoulCycle bike
Are you a cycling addict? If registering for class packs isn’t enough, you can register for THE actual SoulCycle bike. Now you can do your own routine in the comfort of your home. Make it a group gift, so multiple loved ones can go in on it!
-
2. Flytographer
Heading out for your honeymoon? We love the idea of registering for an unforgettable photo sesh with a local photog to document the moments. Flytographer is offered in 200 cities around the world, so you’ll be sure to bring home the best souvenirs for your family and friends.
-
3. Food & Wine subscriptions
Leading up to your wedding you will likely be insanely busy, so a great engagement gift is a cooking subscription from Blue Apron. After your nuptials, keep the party going and register for a monthly wine subscription to Winc Wine Club, perfect for when unexpected guests pop by or to have bottles on hand as a last-minute hostess gift.
-
4. Drone
One of the biggest trends in weddings right now is aerial photography. If your venue permits it, register for a drone for incredible panoramic footage of your wedding. You can use it long after the wedding on your next adventure. If you’re into gadgets, this would definitely be a gift to remember.
-
5. Cash funds
The best registries combine gifts, experiences, and funds. You can create a cash fund for anything your heart desires. Want to learn to salsa dance? There is a fund for that! Hoping for a down payment on your dream home? You can create a fund for that too! The sky is truly the limit—from surf lessons to a new car, you make the call.