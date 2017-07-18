8 Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences You Can Register For

We believe that couples should be able to register for anything they want. And we don't just mean fancy china and dinnerware. Some brides and grooms-to-be living in smaller apartments can’t fit their dream registry items in their newlywed homes.
So what should you do if you're in a similar situation? Register for items you’ll have for a lifetime, and then round out your registry with unforgettable experience gifts you can enjoy together. From dining and vacations to activities for adrenaline junkies, Zola.com offers one-in-a-lifetime memories for every interest under the sun.
If you and your fiancé want your registry to be the perfect mix of essentials and memories, get started with this list of eight once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
VIDEO: Five Ways to Cut Wedding Costs
1. Drive an Indy Car: 8 Minutes of Racing for 1
Spending newlywed life in Atlanta? Try out life in the fast lane when you register for Cloud 9 Living Drive an Indy Car: 8 Minutes of Racing for 1 - Atlanta. Sit behind the wheel of a full sized, Indy-style race car and race the track that the pros race on.
$499
2. 1 Hour Private Golf Lesson With a PGA Pro
When it comes to golf instruction, PGA Class A Professionals are known as the best in the game. Register for a private lesson to learn from them and gain insight from their many years of training and golf knowledge. Your swing will be perfected in no time!
$129
3. Private Caviar Party for 2 at California Caviar Company
If you’re California-based, join California Caviar Company and their caviar expert at their tasting room in Sausalito for an unforgettable private party sure to make a lasting impression.
$1,000
4. Evening Hollywood Helicopter Tour for 2 in Los Angeles
Looking to take your relationship to new heights? Climb aboard a helicopter to see Los Angeles and its iconic landmarks from above. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime photo (dare I say selfie) opportunity for you and your partner.
$360
5. Discover Outdoors Horseback Riding & Wine Tasting Day Trip
If you and your future spouse are based in New York, chances are you haven’t spent a day horse riding and wine tasting. Take a lovely drive upstate to the stables and trot through beautiful riding trails with Discover Outdoors Horseback Riding & Wine Tasting Day Trip.
$320
6. 3-Hour VIP Shopping Experience at Kleinfeld
Do the words “Say Yes To The Dress” mean anything to you? That’s right, you can register for a 3-Hour VIP Shopping Experience at Kleinfeld. Work one-on-one with a professional bridal and accessory consultant who will help you find your dream dress and accessories. Champagne toast included!
$300
7. Feed the Sharks Tour at Aquarium of the Bay
If you and your fiancé are fans of living on the edge, then you should consider adding IfOnly Private Feed the Sharks Tour at Aquarium of the Bay. It's a 75-minute experience that will meet you eye-to-eye with sharks and other underwater creatures.
from $325
8. Airbnb $100 Gift Card
Do you and your fiance have a serious case of wanderlust? Pair the luggage on your registry with an Airbnb gift card. From apartments and villas to castles and treehouses in 191 countries, an experience with Airbnb is a great way to build newlywed memories that’ll last a lifetime.
$100