8 Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences You Can Register For

We believe that couples should be able to register for anything they want. And we don't just mean fancy china and dinnerware. Some brides and grooms-to-be living in smaller apartments can’t fit their dream registry items in their newlywed homes.

So what should you do if you're in a similar situation? Register for items you’ll have for a lifetime, and then round out your registry with unforgettable experience gifts you can enjoy together. From dining and vacations to activities for adrenaline junkies, Zola.com offers one-in-a-lifetime memories for every interest under the sun.

If you and your fiancé want your registry to be the perfect mix of essentials and memories, get started with this list of eight once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

VIDEO: Five Ways to Cut Wedding Costs