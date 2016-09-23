5 Unique Destination Wedding Chapels for the Traditional Bride

A traditional wedding usually includes a religious ceremony when you and your future husband exchange vows in the presence of your closest family, friends, and, of course, God. But that doesn't mean you have to stick to your childhood church and can't have an exotic destination wedding. We rounded up five of the most beautiful chapels both in the U.S. and abroad that will make you seriously consider jetting off to a faraway locale to get hitched.
From an intimate colonial chapel on a Costa Rican plantation to an elegantly renovated church with floor-to-ceiling windows in Hawaii, you can walk down the aisle in one of those fairy-tale locations.
1. San Jose, Costa Rica
A 16th-century hacienda set on a 30-acre coffee plantation, Costa Rica Marriott San Jose features a beautiful historic chapel boasting an antique altar, iron fixtures worked by Costa Rican artisans, exposed wooden beams and traditional tiled flooring.
2. Bluff Point, NY
The Garrett Memorial Chapel, nestled amongst the romantic Finger Lakes region of Central New York, was originally constructed in the 1800s. Renowned for its architecture and distinct design elements, the chapel is an exclusive venue, only opening its doors to a select handful of couples throughout the year.
3. Waikiki, Hawaii
In early 2016, Hilton Hawaiian Village, situated on the longest stretch of beach in Waikiki, unveiled the renovated Akala Chapel bordered by a lava rock waterfall, garden pool, and indigenous greenery. The floor-to-ceiling windows of this elegant and airy venue overlook the vast resort grounds and the Pacific Ocean.
4. Keuka Park, NY
Built in 1964 on the shores of the Finger Lakes’ Keuka Lake, the Norton Chapel was constructed with building materials collected from all over the the world. From the Italian blown glass spheres of the chandeliers to the white marble chancel platform from Vermont, the chapel is a breathtaking architectural masterpiece hosting up to 650 guests.
5. Lexington, KY
With iconic grey stoned architecture paired with Lexington, Kentucky's bluegrass lined rolling hills, Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church is a wedding staple for couples seeking to tie the knot at the intersection of southern charm and age-old tradition.