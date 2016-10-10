This Hotel Wants to Make Your Underwater Wedding Dreams Come True

Have you ever dreamed of saying “I do” while fully submerged in the Mediterranean Sea? Your wildest dreams can now come true thanks to Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo, a luxury hotel located in the heart of Monaco, just steps from the Casino de Monte-Carlo. Hôtel Métropole launched their underwater weddings package as part of their “Just For You” program earlier this year, attracting thrill-seekers from all over the world looking for a seriously one-of-a-kind wedding.

Under the direction of free diving champion Pierre Frolla, the program takes place in a staged setting on Larvotto beach—complete with an altar—and continues with cocktails and French pastries on the beach after the ceremony. The bride and groom are fully outfitted from head to toe in wetsuits and all the proper gear (plus a gown for the bride and a top hat for the groom—or two of each for a same-sex wedding), which is secured by a team of certified instructors. Don’t worry, your guests won’t have to worry about buying the new waterproof iPhone 7 because you’ll receive a complimentary video of the ceremony within just a few hours of the event.

Speaking of guests, you can invite up to 22 of your friends and family members to watch—however, those who have never been diving before must take a quick entry-level course before taking the plunge. So it’s probably not suitable for Grandma, but she can certainly celebrate with you on the beach after the ceremony.

According to Laurence Shukor, Director of Press and Public Relations at Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo, you and your guests are in great hands with Frolla and his team. In fact, he recently got married underwater himself!

"I have met with Pierre Frolla on several occasions, mainly to work on this summer’s 'Just For You' programming to develop the 'Big Blue' and 'Excursion in Flippers' diving experiences. Pierre recently got married, and as a free-diving champion, he decided to hold his ceremony in his favorite environment—underwater," Shukor tells InStyle. "During our conversations, his underwater wedding came up, in which Prince Albert was the best man. We asked him if this is an experience he could set up for our guests at Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo, and he was extremely interested and excited to partner with us on this initiative. While we understood that this type of ceremony might not be regularly booked as it is a more ‘extreme’ than more weddings, we decided to go for it because the idea was original and an innovative experience for our guests. It matches our goal through the 'Just For You' program to develop bespoke experience that are unlike anything else offered in the Principality."

Underwater weddings are currently reserved for guests of Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo (for a price tag of $4,500 - $7,300), but this hotel is definitely worth an overnight stay—or two or three.

With a luxurious pool designed by Karl Lagerfeld, a renowned spa soon to be renovated and reopened as Spa Métropole by Givenchy, and four Joël Robuchon restaurants, Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo isn't just for couples planning an aquatic wedding—but for those thrill-seeking duos, this place is, without a doubt, the oasis you've been searching for.