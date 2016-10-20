Zac Posen's New Body Positive Bridal Collection Will Make You Swoon

“I love women,” designer Zac Posen explained while presenting his Truly Zac Posen spring 2017 collection for David’s Bridal in New York City. “I love women of all bodies, and I want them to feel empowered, to feel glamorous, and to feel romantic. I’m a designer who has always embraced that, and it’s important to make collections that have that ability.”

Posen’s goal with this new collection was to highlight the body’s natural beauty by playing with dimension and texture through tulle, lace, and embroidery—without removing his signature seaming and corsetry detail, of course. This season you’ll find plenty of “train drama,” bows, buttons, and epic veils. Not only do these dramatic runway-inspired designs flatter a range of body types, but they also have an accessible price tag.

RELATED: This Is How Marchesa Makes the Sheer Trend Work for Brides

“When you’re doing a bridal collection, it’s really that one time a woman often has the opportunity to have this regal, glamorous moment so you want to be able to provide the most for them to be able to fulfill that fantasy,” he said. “I don’t think you should have to break the bank to get married. I'm a romantic, and this is my love note to women.”

Below is a sneak peek of the new collection, available in February 2017 exclusively at select David's Bridal stores and davidsbridal.com.