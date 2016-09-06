Troian Bellisario's Bachelorette Getaway Is Giving Us Major #SquadGoals

Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario is having herself a pretty little bachelorette party with her squad in anticipation for her upcoming nuptials with Suits hunk Patrick J. Adams. And, to be honest, we have a severe case of FOMO.

The 30-year-old actress met up with Ravenswood residents Shay Mitchell and Ashley Benson—as well as other gal pals—while donning "Bellisario Gets Booted" red-and-white custom tees. Judging by the photos, it looks like they've been having a grand ol' time!

"Never been more casual or happy. #bellisariogetsbooted," the bride-to-be wrote on Instagram with a sideways photo of herself sipping champagne and wearing shades on the plane.

The crew is in Europe for the weeklong getaway and, from the looks of Lulu Brud's social media, everyone was gifted an incredible swag bag.

Shay, for one, was thrilled to honor Troian and was quick to get the party started.

"SO excited to spend the week celebrating the most beautiful, smart (seriously, it's scary) and amazing person I know! Let the bachelorette festivities commence," Shay captioned a photo of Troian wearing a super legit flower crown.

All of the gals have been sharing a PLL-esque snapshot of them fiercely walking down the street like the Liars would and Ashley wrote the simple but to-the-point message: "Love you T #bellisariogetsbooted."

For those of you who haven't heard the devastating news, this celebration coincides with the world finding out that PLL will be ending next year. *sad face*