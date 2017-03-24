See All the Looks from Topshop's First Bridal Collection

Topshop just made our Friday even better. After numerous collaborations with celebs, designers and supermodels, the British retailer announced the launch of Topshop Bride, the brand's first collection of bridal and bridesmaid dresses that will go on sale on April 13.

Those of you who favor a more relaxed and spirited design aesthetic will absolutely love every single one of the styles. They were all created for the modern bride who'd like to shun traditional formalities and say I Do in a more casual ceremony on the beach or in the countryside. But that doesn't mean, the collection lacks elegance, quite the opposite.

The collection of five bridal dresses each features impeccable detailing such as bias-cut satin, floral appliqués in silk organza, draped lace, and fine tulle. Topshop has also made sure it offers a variety of silhouettes including a couple of tea-length numbers, and tie-shoulder gowns with sweeping trains. Vintage brides will surely appreciate the delicately embellished dresses with pearls and silver threads perfect for an Art Deco-themed wedding.

The collection also includes 25 bridesmaid dresses in muted pastels such as soft heather and butterscotch as well as pretty floral prints, perfect for a spring or summer celebration. They will retail for $150 to $420, while the bridal gowns will come with a pretty affordable price tag of $650 to $1,500.

Now take a look at the five wedding dresses below:

courtesy Topshop

courtesy Topshop

courtesy Topshop

courtesy Topshop