The Top 5 Home Trends You Should Register for

Registering for a newlywed home is overwhelming. Big ticket items—sofas, rugs, coffee tables—are givens. But what about all the products in between? The ones that give your house character and personality? That’s where home trends come in handy. If you don’t know the interior design forecast for 2017, here is a shortlist of interior looks that are defining this year.
1. Pattern Mania
It’s all about the packed, busy print. If you’re feeling bold, register for the The Seletti Hybrid Collection for a striking set of mixed pattern china. Or as an alternative, bring your sofa to life with the Selamat Designs Chile Pillow.
$42-$221
2. 2017 Pantone Color of the Year—Greenery
Tory Burch’s Lettuce Ware Collection is every green-lover’s dream come true. This collection brings a pop of color and some nature indoors. If you can’t get enough green, accent your living room with this statement Area Liam Throw, too.
$88-$350
3. Midcentury Modern
Light up your home with the Adesso Alta Arc Lamp, a snazzy reflection of developments in modern design during the mid-20th century. That means slanted table legs, medium browns, curvy chairs, and, of course, arced lamps.
$175
4. Boho Chic
Hippy is hip this year. Bring your best boho-chic to the dinner table with Deny Designs' Desert Marsala Boho Table Runner, or give your loveseat some personality with the Josie by Natori Hollywood Boho Embroidered Square Pillow. Let the good vibes flow.
$59
5. Got butterflies?
Spread your design wings by registering for gifts featuring this year’s most unexpected detail: butterflies. Try Michael Aram’s Butterfly Gingko Bud Vase or dry off after a dip in the ocean with a Welspun Butterflies Beach Towel.
$25