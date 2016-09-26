Tom Hanks Adorably Crashed a Couple's Wedding Photos in Central Park

Have you ever had a two-time Oscar winner crash your wedding photoshoot? Probably not—but one very lucky couple had the honor of running into Tom Hanks, one of our national treasures, while snapping photos in Central Park over the weekend.

The 60-year-old was dressed in his casual threads when he came across photographer Meg Miller capturing lovely moments between bride Elisabeth and groom Ryan on Sunday, September 25, and added to the lovefest.

RELATED: This Woman Redefines What a Disney Princess Actually Is

Miller told The Huffington Post that she stopped taking photos to let "this guy" pass by the couple. The man didn't just pass through, though, he approached them, "took off his hat, just leaned right into the group and said, 'Hi, I'm Tom Hanks.'"

The Forrest Gump star then shook hands, kissed the bride's hand (never wash it again, girlfriend), and wished them congrats. Plus, Hanks also offered up his services. "He asked if they needed a wedding officiant, because he is an ordained minister," Miller added.

After taking everyone by surprise, the voice behind Toy Story's Sheriff Woody "sort of took off running" and it was all over.

RELATED: This Couple Proves Puppies Are in and Flowers Are Out

Miller said she's had celeb encounters before but none of them were a "Tom Hanks-level celebrity" and that "had he just run past us we would have never known it was him."

Elizabeth and Ryan! Congrats and blessings! Hanx. A photo posted by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on Sep 24, 2016 at 2:51pm PDT

The best part? Hanks took to his own Instagram to commemorate the chance meeting and wish the couple "congrats and blessings." We guess life really is like a box of chocolates and you never know what you're gonna get—or who you'll encounter.