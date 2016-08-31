Wait, Is Olympic Diver Tom Daley Seriously Having a "Swimwear Only" Wedding?

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's wedding is going to be anything but traditional if the Olympic diver has anything to say about it.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, per The Mirror, the 22-year-old spoke about everything under the sun from the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics to his philosophy on peeing in the pool, and his upcoming nuptials to the Oscar-winning screenwriter.

#HeSaidYES 💍💍and then #ISaidYES ❤️Thanks for all the lovely messages! A photo posted by Tom Daley (@tomdaley1994) on Oct 2, 2015 at 12:12am PDT

"The date officially hasn't been set yet but we're thinking sometime early next year, maybe spring next year," Daley revealed about when he and Black might be saying "I do."

The swimmer also noted that no location has been booked just yet, leading the interviewers to asking the question on all of our minds: Will they have a diving-themed ceremony?

"It's swimwear only, that's the dress code," he joked in response.

In addition to spilling those few details about his love life, the British Olympian and radio DJs got into an interesting chat about peeing in pools. "Who hasn't?" Daley responded when asked if he's gone in the pool, but noting that he isn't a fan at all.

Daley was also asked about the hookup mentality at the Olympics and confirmed that it can get a bit crazy—but not for those who are engaged.

Thank you Brazil for all the precious new memories... for this chance to witness the great love of my life win an Olympic medal... then break an Olympic record... all the sand and sun and friends and family and support and love. Thank you #Rio2016. A photo posted by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack) on Aug 21, 2016 at 2:33pm PDT

With life back to normal now that the 2016 worldwide competition is over, Daley admitted that he'll be taking it a bit easier than when he was training, enjoying drinks with friends (after not drinking the two years leading up to Rio), and satisfying his "massive sweet tooth"—hopefully with some wedding cake very soon.