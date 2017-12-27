13 Tips for Throwing a Fun New Year’s Eve Wedding

Dear brides-to-be, forget about the summer. If there's one day of the year that pretty much guarantees a fun party, it's New Year's Eve.

Some couples are reluctant to book their I Dos on December 31, assuming their guests may have other plans in mind. But think about it—your guests are already in a celebratory mood so the moment is just perfect for you to tie the knot. Plus, people generally dread planning New Year's Eve since it's so often expensive, stressful, and underwhelming; you'll take all that off their hands. And, of course, it's a date that no one will ever forget so you'll be receiving anniversary messages for years to come.

Of course, since it's still your special day, you'll want your nuptials, not just the ball drop, to remain the center of attention. Your inspiration for the party will be, well, PARTY. But think a never-ending champagne flow, confetti, and midnight fireworks on top of other fun wedding-specific moments like your bouquet toss and the cake slicing.

It may be wise to choose a convenient location over that remote barn since guests may have other travels planned for their winter vacations.

Timing becomes key in a New Year's Eve wedding, says Lindsey Nickel, owner and event planner at Lovely Day Events. Because as much as the night is about you and bae, you'll want your guests to be able to continue their favorite NYE traditions. First of all, you don't want to end the party too early, leaving your friends to find another venue to dance into the new year. Second, says Nickel, keeping the ceremony on a schedule is "extra important so that you can also include New Year's Eve's activities such as watching the ball drop and kisses at midnight. Work with your wedding planner to create a realistic timeline and keep the day on schedule."

Keep reading for 13 ways to ace your New Year's Eve wedding.

