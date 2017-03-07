7 Tips for Choosing Your Wedding Party

Choosing who you’d like to stand next to you on your wedding day can be stressful. You're not the only one asking yourself: "Do I have to include family?"; "I was in her wedding party, so does she have to be in mine?"; and "Do I even need a wedding party?" (the answer to the last one is no, by the way).
But selecting your bridesmaids doesn’t have to be hard, and frankly, it shouldn’t be. So here are a few tips to help simplify your decision-making with some celebrity proof. Don’t forget, your wedding day is about you and your spouse-to-be’s love. So there are no wrong choices here, as long as you and yours are both happy.
WATCH: How to Find the Perfect Wedding Gift
-
1. Keep It Small
Sometimes less is more. If you’re having a hard time picking and choosing, consider forgoing the wedding party (in the vein of Gisele and Tom Brady) or just inviting family. You can still have your wider crew attend festivities like showers, bachelor, and bachelorette parties.
-
2. Mix It Up
Women can be groomsmen and men can be bridesmaids. A woman could be the best man and a man can be the maid of honor. And of course, you can mix up the fashion, so every person looks their best. Traditions can be broken, so don’t be afraid to do what feels most natural to you and your partner.
-
3. Consider Personalities
When you’re thinking about who to invite, ask yourself, “Will we all get along?” Can veterans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette play nice with everyone? It seems silly, but your bridal party will be spending a whole lot of time together and all of those times should feel as celebratory as possible. So avoid any potential drama that could detract from that spirit.
-
4. Intimacy Trumps Etiquette
No, you don’t need to ask someone to be your bridesmaid or groomsman if you were theirs. And don’t let anyone tell you anything otherwise. Your wedding party should include the people you feel absolutely closest to from all walks of life—Ashley Tisdale went with people from work (hey, Vanessa) and her childhood. Bottom line: If you don’t feel close to a person, problem solved.
-
5. Make It a Family Affair
You probably didn’t forget to include your siblings in your bridal party. Solange’s wedding without Bey? Yeah, that’d never happen. But did you include your spouse-to-be’s siblings, too? Yeah, sometimes this simple gesture falls through the cracks.
-
6. You’ve Got Options
So you’re close to millions of people and realize that having 30 of you up there is going to start looking a little nuts. That’s where roles like usher, readers, candle-lighters, performers and more come in. Christian Siriano freed up some space at the altar and made his nuptials a complete celebration with his and his spouse’s nearest and dearest who all contributed in various ways.
-
7. Look for Reliability
Your MOH should help you de-stress, and if she’s not up for the job, you could end up taking on more than you need to. So when it comes to naming yours, look to the boss lady in your life, like Taylor Swift’s BFF did, or consider two Maids of Honor who can tag-team the responsibilities.