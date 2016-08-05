5 Tips for DIY-ing Your Own Wedding Bouquet

Mark Lund
August 5, 2016 @ 10:30 AM
BY: Dobrina Zhekova

Creating a beautiful bridal bouquet doesn't need to be an arduous task that requires years of professional experience (although, that does help) to accomplish. And it is a great way to make your wedding even more special for you.

We reached out to Ellie Hsu, owner of Flower Muse, a farm-direct flower service, to get her expert advice on how to pull off a gorgeous Pinterest-worthy wedding bouquet that you might not even want to toss.

