5 Tips for DIY-ing Your Own Wedding Bouquet

"There isn’t a single right way to arrange a bouquet. Some designers like to create a frame with foliage or a base flower and work their way in to fill in the bouquet. Others like to start with a focal flower in the center and build out their bouquet. Find the method that works best for you. In the end, the most important thing is if you’re happy with the bouquet and not if it was arranged in a technically correct manner!

Once your bouquet is arranged and you’re trimming down the stems, make sure to leave an extra inch or two so the bouquet can sit in water without any ribbon getting wet. You can give it a final trim right before the ceremony."

Bonus tip: "Stand in front of a mirror while you arrange so you can easily see the the bouquet from multiple angles."