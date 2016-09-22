Tiffany Trump Made a Picture Perfect Maid of Honor at Her Aunt's Wedding

She went the pretty in pink route.
Let's take a break from the craziness that is the 2016 presidential campaign, shall we? Tiffany Trump, Republican nominee Donald Trump's youngest daughter, was the maid of honor at her aunt's wedding this past weekend and was absolutely adorable in her bridesmaid dress.
People points out, the 22-year-old donned a strapless, floor-length gown that was a gorgeous shade of soft pink while rocking a side ponytail and a jeweled headband to the wedding of Danielle Haynes—sister of Tiffany's mom, Marla Maples— in Dalton, Georgia.
Maples, who also attended, wore an A-line halter dress in a similar shade to Tiffany's look.
The University of Pennsylvania grad wrote on Instagram that she was a #proudmaidofhonor and took some pretty snapshots for Instagram—one of which was with boyfriend Ross Mechanic and could easily double as an engagement photo (we're just sayin').
"I can't get enough of my little sister Danielle as the most beautiful & inspiring bride!" Maples, who competed on Dancing With the Stars Season 22, wrote. "I am 4ever grateful you are in my life!"
Our favorite photo, though, is the selfie Tiffany and Marla took with Danielle riding off to get married in a horse-drawn carriage straight out of Cinderella.
These ladies seem to be super tight and we love that they used Danielle's big day as a way to celebrate family.