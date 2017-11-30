7 Things All Royal Weddings Have in Common

It has been a whirlwind week of emotions for all royal fans across the globe—from the surprise of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement announcement, to jealousy and utter disappointment (yes, we're not ashamed to admit it) that he is no longer on the market, and then excitement again that we know the exact date of their wedding so we can start dreaming about every single detail of their big day.

VIDEO: Prince William Had a Hilarious Response to His Brother's Engagement

And while there are a lot of unknowns, royal weddings actually tend to have plenty in common. That is, of course, because the British monarchy has a number of wedding traditions that have stood the test of time and that couples are still expected to incorporate in their weddings today. Take carriages, for example.

"As royal newlyweds leave the wedding ceremony they take a ride to the reception in a horse-drawn carriage. The British royal family rides in the State Landau, a 1902 gilded open carriage. In case of rain, a Glass Coach would be used instead," explains WeddingWire trend and royal expert Anne Chertoff.

Scroll down to find out which traditional elements unite all royal weddings, giving us a sneak peek at what to expect from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

RELATED: 7 Times Royals Married Commoners and Proved Love Always Wins