These Wedding Dresses Will Make You Look Like a Disney Princess

Admit it— at least once in your life you have dreamed about looking like a princess on your wedding day with your Prince Charming beside you. Well, we have some great news for you—now, you can actually say "I Do" dressed in a gown inspired by your favorite Disney princess.

Designer Alfred Angelo teamed up with Disney Weddings for a dreamy collection of gorgeous wedding dresses inspired by the company's most iconic female characters.

For example, if you, like me, are a fan of Pocahontas, Angelo has created a one-shoulder number reminiscent of her dress from the movie. Or maybe you grew up wanting to be exactly like Ariel. Then how about a classic strapless mermaid gown with delicate embroidery and layers of beautiful tulle?

Trust us, Angelo has created a stunning design for every Disney heroine. The only bad news (sorry!) is that they are not available right now since this is technically his Fall 2017 collection. But you'll be able to purchase some of the gowns this fall for as low as $1,295.

RELATED: How to Have the Perfect Disney Wedding

And we're off! #AlfredAngeloLive A photo posted by @disneyweddings on Oct 5, 2016 at 12:08pm PDT

Let it go... A photo posted by @disneyweddings on Oct 5, 2016 at 12:31pm PDT