These Caterers Take Wedding Food to a Whole New Level

We get it—weddings are about celebrating the couple's commitment to one another and "frivolous" things like hors-d'oeuvres and entrées shouldn't be that important in the grand scheme of things. But take it from someone who still considers her wedding a failure because of a horrible chicken dish that was served—food matters.
Just like you spend months planning every small element of the décor, put in some effort to find a caterer who does not just...well, cater food. Find someone who takes their job personally, who will spend quality time with you and your S.O. working on a custom menu, and then offer you and your guests a truly memorable culinary experience.
This is exactly what these nine caterers based all over the country pride themselves with. For them, food is not just a biological need, especially when it comes to weddings, it is a form of art.
1. Modern Art Catering
Los Angeles-based Modern Art Catering is committed to providing their customers with a truly authentic experience. The company's founder and CEO Matthew Antoun travels the world to learn about different foods, settings, and cultures, and brings those experiences back to recreate them in the company's catering.
"At the end of the day, Modern Art Catering seeks to make every event different, and to allow the food itself to take center stage," he says.
2. Lisa Dupar Catering
This Seattle-based company works on average 1,400 events per year and they pay individual attention to each and every one of them. Founder Lisa Dupar, who is a classically trained chef, has a true passion for food and only works with local cheese makers, cattlemen and chocolatiers to make sure the ingredients for her food are always fresh.
3. Occasions Caterers
The aspiration to provide their customers with high-quality ingredients, inventiveness, and style has kept DC-based Occasions Caterers in business for over 30 years. They catered several events for President Obama's first inauguration in 2009 and kept working with the 44th President's administration (as well as Michelle Obama) on more official events throughout both his terms.
4. Pinch Food Design
As their name suggests, Pinch of Design's food is just as much about design as it is about taste. They want their clients to experience "the best food with never-before-seen presentation" and have catered events for clients such as New York City's Museum of Modern Art. Expect to be surprised in the best way possible should you decide to hire them to cater your wedding.
5. Paula LeDuc Fine Catering & Events
Paula LeDuc's mission for the past 36 years has been: “Create, celebrate and experience the extraordinary.” To do that, the comany's chefs and bartenders draw inspiration from literally everywhere—Michelin-starred restaurants, farmers markets and food trucks. They push the limits to what catered food is often perceived to be, and turn it into a true culinary experience.
6. Colette's Catering & Events
Colette's seasonally-inspired menus are perfect to the last detail—in fact, they really pay attention to the details. They have a personal approach to every wedding and will probably sit you down at the beginning and ask you a bunch of questions about your favorite restautants and your life experiences. The goal of all this is, of course, to make the food on your wedding day just as special as your big day itself.
7. Contemporary Catering
Yes, Contemporary Catering's food tastes just as fabulous as it looks. Their approach to weddings? "Taking inspiration from a couple’s travel experience and creating plays on worldly cuisine with unique twists," says executive chef Nathaniel Neubauer. "This represents something meaningful to the couple and allows us to push the culinary limits of a larger audience while still keeping dishes approachable."
8. Blue Plate Catering
Blue Plate Catering has been around since the early 90s and since then has won numerous industry awards including the 2015 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award. Their menus are always seasonal and their food—delicious. Basically, they will turn the food at your wedding into a gourmet experience "that captures the unique flavor of your event."
9. Cloud Catering & Events
If you have been lucky enough to have attended an event catered by Cloud Catering & Events, you know that it feels like you've been served food at a Michelin-starred restaurant. Their attention to detail and design is absolutely mind-blowing. As one of their clients wrote: "The food is literally made in heaven!" They will deliver one of the most memorable dining experineces you and your guests will ever have.