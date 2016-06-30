15 Beautiful Invitations Perfect for a Summer Wedding

June 30, 2016 @ 1:15 PM
Whether you are getting married on the beach, in a garden among lush blooms, or in a vineyard, these summer invites and save-the-date cards will set the right mood in your guests. Bright colors, nautical details, and floral patterns are perfect for a summer celebration and we've got all of them covered below.
1. Waves Wedding Invitation
2. Wreath Wedding Invitation
$2.34; minted.com
3. Big Blooms Wedding Invitation
$2.34 each; minted.com
4. Summer Lanterns Wedding Invitation
$3.84 each; minted.com
5. Tropical Love Save-the-Date Card
$1.58 each; minted.com
6. Starfish Wedding Invitation
$6.50 each; 4lovepolkadots.com
7. Anemone Wedding Invitation
8. Sweet Starfish Wedding Invitation
9. Iconic Ikat Wedding Invitation
10. String Lights Wedding Invitation
$2.16 each; zazzle.com
11. Watercolor Bouquet Wedding Invitation
$1.46 each; davidsbridal.com
12. Orchids Wedding Invitation
13. Fronds Wedding Invitation
14. Fresh Romance Wedding Invitation
$4.59; weddingpaperdivas.com
15. Bouquet Wedding Invitation