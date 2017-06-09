How Much Do Wedding Flowers Cost?

Lindsay Dolak
Jun 09, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

Everything is coming up roses! You've found a great guy, you've secured a dreamy venue, and you're ready to walk down the aisle and finally say "I do!" But first, you need flowers. From courthouse weddings that only include a single bouquet to lavish events full of colorful florals, no wedding is complete without at least a few gorgeous flowers. 

It shouldn't surprise you then that the average bride spends 8% of her wedding budget on flowers. That usually covers the bridal party's bouquets, boutonnieres and corsages, and all of the ceremony arrangements. But the blooms you choose will determine your real price point. 

From which flowers will really cost you to special services for discounted arrangements, the video above breaks down everything you need to know about your big day's floral financials. 

[MUSIC] Coinage, Life, well spent, presented by GEICO. Couples getting married can expect to spend 8% of their total budgets on wedding flowers. This amount covers the bride's bouquet, bridesmaid's bouquets, boutonnieres, corsages, and ceremony and reception arrangements. If you are selecting a flower that is out of season, you'll pay a higher fee. Those flowers that are easy to grow, or are mass produced, typically cost less. Bridal bouquets, which include one to two different flowers, cost around $150. While elaborate bouquets cost anywhere between 350 to $500. A table arrangements can cost around $20 per table. While more complex designs can be around 300 to $400. Just like a bouquet, the price can change depending on the experience of your florist. Looking for a cheaper option? Make sure to meet with your florist ahead of time in order to discuss your budget. They may just have inexpensive alternatives to your favorite flower. [SOUND] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico.

