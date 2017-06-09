How Much Do Wedding Flowers Cost?

Everything is coming up roses! You've found a great guy, you've secured a dreamy venue, and you're ready to walk down the aisle and finally say "I do!" But first, you need flowers. From courthouse weddings that only include a single bouquet to lavish events full of colorful florals, no wedding is complete without at least a few gorgeous flowers.

It shouldn't surprise you then that the average bride spends 8% of her wedding budget on flowers. That usually covers the bridal party's bouquets, boutonnieres and corsages, and all of the ceremony arrangements. But the blooms you choose will determine your real price point.

From which flowers will really cost you to special services for discounted arrangements, the video above breaks down everything you need to know about your big day's floral financials.