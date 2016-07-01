Taylor Swift's Best Friend Is Engaged!

Taylor Swift may soon get to be a maid-of-honor again. The singer's longtime bestie, Abigail Anderson, just got engaged to her boyfriend Matt Lucier.

Abigail (as in Abigail from Swift's track "Fifteen") took to social media to share the happy news and a few snaps from the romantic proposal. "Tonight I answered the easiest question I've ever been asked. Without any doubt and without fear - I am so excited for this next chapter in our lives," Anderson wrote on Instagram. Awww!

And check out her gorgeous engagement ring!

We can't wait to find out more details about the wedding.