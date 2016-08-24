Suicide Squad's Joel Kinnaman Had a Super Quick and Not-So-Romantic Wedding

Not all celebrities have fairytale weddings—and Joel Kinnaman is a prime example of that.

The Suicide Squad star, who starred as Rick Flag in the latest film of the DC Extended Universe, appeared on the Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, August 22, and revealed details about his not-so-romantic and super quick wedding to now-wife, Cleo Wattenstrom.

Turns out, the Swedish 36-year-old said he and Wattenstrom said "I do" at a place called Same Day Marriage in L.A. about a year and a half ago and the "little Russian lady" working there said: "You want to get married? $435. Quick. Quick."

Joel and Cleo, a tattoo artist, waited in the chapel, which looked "more like a torture contraption," and waited for a "Dracula-looking creature" with no eyebrows—save for upside down Vs painted over her eyes—to come in and perform what might be the shortest ceremony ever.

"'Marriage. Rest of your life. You say yes?' 'Yes.' 'OK good. You.' And she turns to Cleo. 'Marriage. Rest of your life. Say yes.' Cleo is, like, 'Yes.' 'Marriage!'" the former The Killing star described the vows.

As Kinnaman puts it, this was a "very straightforward" ceremony—and apparently a very cheap one, too!