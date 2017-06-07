6 Stunning Wedding Venues You Can Book on Airbnb

Finding a beautiful wedding venue is one of the most challenging tasks you'll face in the months after your engagement. Not only will this location become the backdrop for your nuptials, photos, and the place where you will host your closest friends and family, but it will also be the most expensive item on your pre-wedding to-do list. In fact, almost half of most budgets goes towards booking a venue. But that only comes after a lengthy research period during which you negotiate with property owners and spend time being frustrated with everything from availability issues to capacity and prices.
More than once, you'll find yourself thinking: Why can't this be as easy as booking a vacation spot on Airbnb? And the answer is: It can. The easy to use site is flowing with beautiful venues where one could host a small to medium-sized event—we're talking castles in Tuscany, villas in Greece, and beautiful mansions in the Catskill mountains that are all perfect for an enchanting celebration.
Here, we rounded up six of the most gorgeous spots you could book to host the wedding of your dreams.
1. Butley Priory
Where: Suffolk, England
Why: This beautiful historic house is set on eight acres of private parkland in the Suffolk countryside, only a two-hour drive from London. The former Augustinian monastery will blow you away with its beautiful high stone vaulted arches, huge fireplaces, and lush gardens—it is the perfect setting for a gorgeous outdoor summer celebration. Your guests will also love the proximity to so many beautiful local sights—castles, wild beaches, traditional pubs—that is sure to keep them busy during your wedding weekend.
2. Borgia Castle
Where: Tuscany, Italy
Why: Situated on the border of Tuscany and Umbria, this stunning castle belonged to the popular Borgia family and has been open to the public for only 12 years. Surrounded by more than 22 acres of woods as well as the Trasimento lake, it will make you feel like you've stepped back in time with its antique furniture, exposed wooden beams, and frescos. But don't worry, there are a few modern-day amenties, too, such as a swimming pool and a tennis court.
3. Villa Zouridi
Where: Rethimnon, Crete
Why: Located in the heart of the ancient Greek island of Crete, Villa Zouridi sits among acres of lush greenery and offers beautiful mountain views. Even though the villa itself is more than a hundred years old, it has been extensively renovated to feature modern amenities which now include a swimming pool area that could be perfect for a small wedding reception.
Another great reason to get hitched in this stunning Cretan property? You don't really need to travel anywhere for your honeymoon—spend some time exploring the rich cultural heritage of Crete and then go island hopping in the Aegean Sea.
4. Dairsie Castle
Where: Fife, Scotland
Why: If you've ever dreamed of the quintessential castle wedding in the countryside, you're going to love the quaint and picturesque Dairsie castle in Scotland. Its history goes all the way back to 12th century and since then the property has housed local Archbishops, secret meetings of the Scottish parliament, and monarchs.
Today, the property includes six acres of land and overlooks the river Eden, which would make for a magical backdrop for your nuptials.
5. Country Garden Weddings
Where: Los Angeles, California
Why: Always wanted an intimate backyard wedding? Located in a gated community in LA's Walnut Acres neighborhood, this enchanting property is the perfect venue for a small celebration (up to 75 people). There's a romantic greenhouse/chapel on site where you can exchange your vows and then have a sit-down dinner with your guests in the beautiful garden.
6. Wedding Barn
Where: Hudson, New York
Why: Have the barn wedding of your dreams in this beautiful farm house with breathtaking views of the Catskill Mountains. The house sleeps up to 14 guests and has six bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms so there's plenty of space for you and your immediate family members. Oh, and if it happens to be a particluarly hot summer weekend, you can always cool down in the pool.
