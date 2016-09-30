Steve Harvey Wishes Daughter Karli a Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary

Steve Harvey is a proud papa so, of course, when one of his kiddos recently celebrated a major relationship milestone he didn't hesitate to take to social media and share his excitement.

Karli, one of the TV personality's children, just marked a 1-year anniversary with husband Benjamin Raymond and the two got a sweet shoutout from the over-the-top Family Feud host.

Happy 1 year anniversary @iamkarliraymond & @iambraymond (Photo: @sterlingpics ) A photo posted by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv) on Sep 26, 2016 at 10:48am PDT

"Happy 1 year anniversary @iamkarliraymond & @iambraymond (Photo: @sterlingpics)," the 59-year-old wrote, sharing a pic of himself along with Karli and Benjamin on their big day.

In addition, Karli and Benjamin have sent each other special messages on Instagram to commemorate the fact that they're entering their second year as Mr. and Mrs. together—in addition to having welcomed a son named Benjamin Troy Raymond II in June.

One year down and a lifetime to go! Ben Raymond you have made my life's journey sweeter because I get to walk each day holding your hand. Happy Anniversary Lover! #TeamRaymond @iambraymond #husbandandwifeforlife A photo posted by Karli Harvey (@iamkarliraymond) on Sep 26, 2016 at 3:37pm PDT

"One year down and a lifetime to go!" Karli wrote with a sweet monochrome pic. "Ben Raymond you have made my life's journey sweeter because I get to walk each day holding your hand. Happy Anniversary Lover! #TeamRaymond @iambraymond #husbandandwifeforlife."

#TeamRaymond this year has been an amazing ride! This time last year I was getting ready to marry the love of my life @iamkarliraymond. 9.26.2015 #weddinganniversaryweekend A photo posted by Benjamin Raymond (@iambraymond) on Sep 25, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT

"#TeamRaymond this year has been an amazing ride!" Benjamin wrote in response to his lady love. "This time last year I was getting ready to marry the love of my life @iamkarliraymond. 9.26.2015 #weddinganniversaryweekend."

Congrats to the lovely couple—and well wishes for many more years of happiness!