These Annoying Engagement Social Media Posts Will Probably Get You Unfriended

Engagement season is just around the corner and you know what that means—your social media feed will soon resemble a parade of well-manicured hands showing off an impressive (hopefully) sparkler on that finger, hopefully including yours.

Sure, we're all happy when you, our friend gets engaged and we're thankful that you want us to be part of that special event by sharing the news on social media, but there is a fine line separating a just-sharing-the-news post and repeated rubbing-it-in-our-face status updates, especially if we are trying to get our beaus put a ring on it too.

VIDEO: Why Are Engagement Rings So Expensive?

So, if your S.O. proposes in the near future, just be mindful of these 10 don'ts because they will get you unfollowed/unfriended/blocked/never spoken to again. And instead of spending so much time on social media, just go out with your fiancé and friends and enjoy the moment in, you know, real life.

1. Post photos of your engagement ring...from every single angle. One is enough, thankyouverymuch. Sincerely, your Facebook friends.

2. Give us all the carat/clarity/price information on your new sparkler. No one is really interested in knowing any of that. Actually, we are but have a little humility!

3. Literally this post: "I said "Yes." I can't wait to marry my best friend. #blessed"

4. Write a thousand-word personal essay on love and how you two met before sharing you got engaged.

5. Make all your #TBT posts about "that day when I got engaged"

6. Write how great it feels to be officially off the market and wish good luck to those who are still looking for true love.

7. Quote Beyonce's "Single Ladies". We get, he put a ring on it.

8. Directly address your S.O. in a public post to proclaim your love for him/her. Aren't you, guys, in, like, the same room right now?

9. Post immediately after you get engaged and share how pleasantly surprised you were while sharing a snap of your perfectly manicured hands holding a coffee mug that says "I said Yes". Clearly, you've given this a thought beforehand. Or, your new fiancé thought of everything.

10. Share the same photo/post on all of your social media accounts repeatedly to make sure no one misses the big news. No, but really, how could we?