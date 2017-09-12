Get The Look: JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Grandaughter's Timeless Wedding Gown

Almost 64 years after Jackie and John F. Kennedy got married in Newport, Rhode Island, their granddaughter tied the knot in Martha's Vineyard, MA.

Last Saturday, Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, and fellow Yale graduate George Moran said their I Dos in the bride's family estate and the former governor of Massachusetts, Deval L. Patrick, officiated the wedding. The John F. Kennedy Library and Museum took to Facebook to congratulate the couple and shared two photos from their special day.

It's not difficult to see that Schlossberg has inherited her grandmother's impeccable sense of style. She wore a sleeveless illusion-neckline princess gown embellished with flowers, from Carolina Herrera. Schlossberg accessorized her look with a pair of pearl earrings and a veil. It was, simply put, the epitome of timeless elegance and we are pretty sure Jackie Kennedy would have been very proud of her.

