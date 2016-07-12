Here's the Stunning Vera Wang Dress Hannah Davis Wore to Marry Derek Jeter

Ever since we found out about Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis's California wedding, we've been dying to see photos of the couple tying the knot. Well, to be honest, we were really looking forward to checking out the bride's dresses (no offense, Derek)—two custom Vera Wang numbers (one for the ceremony, and the second one for the reception).

Thankfully, the designer posted a sketch of one of the gowns on her Instagram account and it is completely *breathtaking.* It has a mermaid silhouette with illusion sweetheart neckline, tulle halter high neck, plunging back, and is covered in layers of tulle and hand-appliqued Chantilly lace.

Apparently, the second gown Davis wore to the reception was a silk georgette V-neck number.