This Celebrity Trainer's Workout Will Give You Legs for Days

Opting for a short wedding dress? Follow these four simple moves from Kacy’s Grace & Power circuit and you’ll have toned stems in no time. Like literally legs for days.

Check out the video below, and keep reading for step-by-step instructions.

1. The move: Warrior 1

Equipment needed: a chair, dowel (weighted bar, Bodybar) for balance.

Muscles worked: Activating every muscle fiber in your hips, thighs and buttocks.

Stand in the power position, with your feet slightly apart. Place your left hand on your hip. Hold onto a chair or body bar for support. Lift your right leg so it's bent at a 90-degree angle, so your knee is even with your hips. Swing your right leg back into a deep lunge position, with the ball of the foot on the ground and heel lifted. Your left leg should form a 90° angle, with your knee directly over your ankle.

Return to the starting position without pausing. Immediately flow into the next rep in a fluid motion. Complete a full set without stopping and then switch sides. Try 3 sets of 8-12 reps on each leg.

2. The move: Lift It, Love It

Equipment needed: a set of 2lb hand weights.

Muscles worked: This move targets those hard to hit muscles in your inner and outer thighs as well as the front of your thighs (quadriceps) and your glutes (butt). As a bonus, this is a perfect cardiovascular workout and also strengthens your abs.

Holding the light 2lb weight in each hand, stand with your feet together and abs pulled in.

Lift your right leg up so it's bent at a 90-degree angle, so your knee is even with your hip, as you extend your arms directly overhead. Take a giant step out to the right side, into a lunge, letting the your hands holding the weights touch the floor in front of the right foot.

Immediately, return to the knee lift and move into a forward lunge, with the arms following and hands landing in front of the right foot. Without stopping, continue to move back into the knee lift and immediately back to the side lunge. Perform this move as a flowing motion, Reaching and lengthening your body in every step of the move. Try 8-12 reps on the right leg before changing sides.

3. The move: Standing Leg Shaper

Equipment needed: a dowel, chair or counter to help balance.

Muscles worked: Thighs, hips, abs, and gets rid of the draping around the knees

Stand in the power position, feet slightly apart. Place your left hand on your hip. With your right hand, hold onto a chair, a weighted dowel (like a bodybar) or counter for balance. Lift your right leg so it's bent at a 90-degree angle, so your knee is even with your hip and hold. Extend that right leg straight out in front of your body while pointing your toes. Return to a 90-degree bent knee and do a quick knee lift feeling your abdominals engaging before lowering the leg back to the starting position, only letting your toes slightly touch the floor. Don't pause, immediately flow into the next rep in a fluid motion. Complete a full set without pausing and then switch sides. You will feel your muscles sculpting and toning your thighs and right above your knee area. Try 3 sets of 8-12 reps on each leg.

4. The move: Squat Arm Raises with Calf Raises

Equipment needed: a set of 2-3lb light weights.

Muscles worked: Thighs, butt, calfs and arms.

Hold a light weight in each hand, arms straight by your sides and palms facing down.

Raise your arms out in front of you (no higher than shoulder level), as you simultaneously squat back as though you're about to sit down in a chair until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Press up to a standing position, as you rotate your palms up pulling your elbows back behind you. Immediately return to the squat position, with your arms out in front and then turn your palms out and pulling your elbows back as you ease out of the squat. This is a fluid continuous movement with a flow of coming up and down.

Next—continue with this movement, but as you come out of the squat, lift your heels and roll onto your toes, squeezing your buttocks before going back into the squat. Repeat this move 12 times feeling a stretch in your calfs. Try 3 sets of 12 reps.

And working out is nothing without ensuring you're eating a well-balanced diet (sorry, French fries with your salad does not even out).

Kacy’s Must-Try Recipe: New York-Minute Tuna Salad

This colorful salad incorporates canned tuna as well as fresh veggies and in a light, quick, and delicious way to satisfy your midday hunger cravings.

1 5-ounce bag pre washed mixed greens of choice

1 1/2 Bell peppers, thinly slice (I like to use a combination of red orange and yellow peppers.)

1/4 cup of fresh flat leaf American parsley

2 small or one medium sized tomato, sliced

1 small red onion or 2 scallions, sliced (optional)

2 6-ounce cans Tuna in olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 lemon wedge

Combine all vegetables in a large bowl and top with tuna. Mix and season with salt and pepper. Finish with a squeeze of lemon.

Makes 2 servings.

Nutritional facts per serving: calories 296 (15.4% from fat) fat 5 g (saturated, 0.1 g; polyunsaturated, 0.3 g; mono-unsaturated, 0.1 g); Protein 53.8 g; carbohydrates 12.3 g; cholesterol 60 mg; sodium 863mg; Calcium 72 mg