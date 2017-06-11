Stunning (and Affordable!) Black-Tie Wedding Looks

Dressing for any black tie event can be overwhelming. And a black-tie wedding? Forget about it. Between shopping for evening gowns, diamond baubles, and killer heels, you can easily blow your fashion budget for months. And that's before even thinking about hair and makeup. To help alleviate some of your stress, we've gathered great formal wedding-friendly pieces that won't cost a fortune.
Editor's note: If you notice that a few of the items are a little bit more pricey, don't fret. These are to be considered "investments," and you'll continue to wear them throughout the year — maybe to other weddings, maybe with jeans.
Scroll down to check out three very different looks sure to satisfy every taste and budget. Now you can enjoy the wedding!
1. The Drape Top and Maxi Skirt
Look polished in a two-piece ensemble with a streamlined silhouette — a flowy tank looks gorgeous tucked into a slinky maxi skirt. Minimal accessories like an abstract bangle, sleek silver clutch, and simple sandals let the outfit do the talking. Go for less expessive add-ons and put the budget into a special skirt that can be styled multiple ways throughout other seasons.
Shop the look: Raoul top, $128 (originally $255); theoutnet.com. Gorjana cuff, $125; gorjana.com. Topshop Unique skirt, $380; topshop.com. Glint clutch, $59; nordstrom.com. Forever 21 earrings (with necklace), $5; forever21.com.
2. The Plunge Jumpsuit
Go for the unexpected with a sleek jumpsuit. The cut and fabric of this style feel dressy and refined. Define the waist with a belt and keep the neckline simple by forgoing a necklace in favor of a pair of tassel earrings. Embossed pumps and a textured clutch add a bit of pizzazz to the all-black look.
Shop the look: Boohoo jumpsuit, $35; boohoo.com. Liz Claiborne belt, $22; jcpenney.com. Thalia Sodi earrings, $19 (originally $27); macys.com. Daya by Zendaya pumps, $56 (originally $80); dayabyzendaya.com. Missguided bag, $29; missguided.com.
3. The Scarlet Gown
If you're attending a truly over-the-top affair (we're talking Kim and Kanye proportions here), then go for this bold red gown that's sure to earn you tons of complements. The halter neckline feels very of the moment, and makes choosing a necklace unnecessary. Instead, go light on the jewelry with just a cool ring and long earrings. Pair with an equally striking red clutch and pumps for a simply stunning monochromatic look.
Shop the look: House of CB gown, $209; houseofcb.com. Silver Treasures ring, $21 (originally $58); jcpenney.com for similar styles. The 9th Muse earrings, $132; the9thmuse.com. Steve Madden clutch, $45 (originally $58); stevemadden.com. Schutz pumps, $170; schutz-shoes.com.