14 Gifts Your Maid of Honor Will Love

Throughout the wedding planning process, your maid of hnor will be your right hand. She will be the first person you call for literally everything—your dress, your bridesmaid's dresses, or even when you just need a good ol' pep talk. Oh, and let's not forget that your MOH is responsible for organizing a bridal shower and must attend all of your pre-wedding events, too.

Needless to say, with a job description that long and exhausting, after all is said and done, she deserves to be treated to something truly amazing. And no, a personalized pajama set with her name on it doesn't count. She deserves you putting in the same effort into her gift that she will into making sure your wedding day goes smoothly.

So why don't you show how much your appreciation by offering her a beautiful piece of jewelry, for example, just before your wedding ceremony begins? Not only will that make her happy but it will also show that you thought of her on your special day and that's priceless.

Here are 17 more gift ideas, your maid of honor will absolutely love.

