Adorable Gifts That'll Spoil Your Flower Girl and Ring Bearer

Giving a gift to your bridesmaids and groomsmen isn't too difficult—you just gift them what you would want, right? Buying a present for your flower girl and ring bearer is a little harder—especially if you don't have any kids of your own. How are you supposed to know what a small child wants?
VIDEO: Coinage: The Cost of Wedding Invites
We took care of that for you and rounded up some great, unique gifts for the tinier side of your bridal party that we know they will love!
1. Wilson Customized Football
$70
2. Ring Bearer Personalized Water Bottle
$11
3. Personalized Laser Engraved Baseball
$15
4. Pottery Barn Kids Navy Skateboard Camo Sports Duffle Bag
5. J. Crew drawstring shark bag
$30
6. Little Boy's Personalized Speedster Book
7. Vineyard Vines Boys Bluefish Bow Tie
8. Sailing Ship Kite
$76
9. Dogeared Flower Girl Necklace
$58
10. Monique Lhuillier Mirrored Jewelry Box
$89
11. Dresser Set
$22
12. Off My Case Custom Phone Case
$75
13. John Hart Design Customized Small Duffle
$142
14. Tadashi Shoji Gift Set
$288
15. Little Girl's Personalized Garden Fairy Book
16. J. Crew glitter flower-crown emoji bag
$60
17. Stella Mccartney Silver Glitter Wedge Boots
$194