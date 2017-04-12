These 7 Registry Adds Will Make Married Life a Lot Sexier

You have finally found the love of your life and you are about to make things official. But don't forget to make sure the spark is here to stay. You can even add a bit more sex appeal to your wedding registry and take advantage of it as a couple every day for the foreseeable future.
These seven intimacy-boosting ideas are sure to spice things up and make your happily ever after a lot sexier.
1. Arris Champagne Bucket & Scoop
Start the night off with a Champagne toast and celebrate to a lifetime of loving.
$325
2. His & Hers Engraved Forte Champagne Flutes
Don’t forget Champagne glasses. You’ll have this Schott Zwiesel set forever. Or you could just take turns swigging from the bottle—no judgement.
$36
3. Tube Audio Speaker
Few things are sexier than the sound of old-school love songs, so queue up Marvin Gaye with a speaker from Leff Amsterdam.
$119
4. Cyan Design Cup O' Candle
Nothing says romance like a few twinkling candles. Set the right tone for the night with one (or 10) from Cyan Design.
$33
5. Old Dutch Fondue Set
Homemade chocolate fondue? Make it happen with a fondue set from Old Dutch.
$128
6. Hampton Hill Ruched Tip Dyed Faux Fur Throw
Whether you’re lounging fireside or indulging in a Netflix-and-chill session, snuggle up with your S.O. and a luxurious fur throw.
$175
7. Coyuchi Sateen 4-Piece Organic Sheet Set
Finally, shall we take this to the bedroom? Upgrade your sheets with a super-soft sateen set. It’s a gift you’ll both enjoy.
from $248