Here's What Fragrance to Wear on Your Wedding Based on Its Theme

By now, you should know that choosing a unique fragrance for your wedding day is just as important as picking the right pair of shoes and, of course, a gorgeous dress. Your scent will not only complement your overall look on your big day, but, it will forever remind you of that special moment when you said "I do." With so many options on the market, it's important to choose something that fits the mood and theme of your wedding as well as your personality.

We reached out to Rachel ten Brink, co-founder of Scentbird, an online subscription service for fragrances, to get her expert opinion on the most ideal perfumes to wear on your wedding day.

RELATED: Every Wedding Dress Silhouette You Need to Know

Courtesy of Scentbird

Beach/Destination Wedding

Dolce&Gabbana Dolce, $93; sephora.com

"Think of your wedding set in La Dolce Vita — Dolce represents an emotional and sensual journey through Sicily. Soft and feminine scent of white flowers are a perfect match for a dreamy destination wedding location."

Lalique Fleur de Cristal, $155; neimanmarcus.com

"The perfect compliment to a white sand beach and a flowy white wedding dress. Crystal Fleur leaves a sense of refinement and innocence. Femininity is emphasized with composition in which citruses, floral petals, and a warm woody/cashmere base that adds the final stamp of sensuality."

Montale Soleil de Capri, $170; bloomingdales.com

"Sexy and a little sultry — this scent is perfect for a tropical destination wedding. Its invigorating harmony of citrus fruits from Italy, a heart White Flowers on a base of White Musk and Mediterranean spices are right."

RELATED: 7 Tips to Help You Plan the Destination Wedding of Your Dreams

Backyard/ Barn Wedding

Clean Reserve Blonde Rose, $90; sephora.com

"The woody yet floral scent is a perfect match for a barn wedding. Blonde Rose is no ordinary floral — it is for anyone who loves to be feminine with an edge. A sophisticated blend of rose, jasmine and peony, it reminds of the classic, yet modern femininity that’s fresh and sexy."

NEST Indigo, $68; sephora.com

"The charming and approachable, yet clearly sophisticated, NEST Fragrances Indigo is the perfect scent for a backyard wedding. Moroccan tea, Kashmir wood, and black cardamom are enhanced with hints of wild fig and bergamot. These notes combine to create a captivating fragrance that transitions well from day wedding to partying late into the evening."

Tocca Cleopatra, $68; sephora.com

"Tocca Cleopatra is the perfect match for an outdoor setting. Fresh, sparkling grapefruit, and lush greens fade into accords of sensual White Jasmine and Tuberose, leaving an exotic, rich dry down of warm Patchouli, golden Amber and rich vanilla Musk."

RELATED: New Farm-to-Fab Wedding Inspiration

Ballroom Wedding

Elie Saab Le Parfum, $98; nordstrom.com

"Like a precious jewel in a graceful new setting, sparkling facets of Mandarin tree blossom, Gardenia and Vetiver blend harmoniously with warm honey rose to make Elie Saab's eau de toilette offering perfect for a luxury setting."

Cartier Baiser Volé, $106; nordstrom.com

"Impeccably chic and sophisticated, Cartier’s Baiser Vole envelops you in the luxury of the exceptional Lily flower. The original expression of this majestic and mysterious flower reflects all its perfection for the first time: fresh, floral and powdery.

Lancome La Vie Est Belle, $85; sephora.com

"A perfect counterpoint to the formality of a ballroom wedding, the concept of this fragrance is centered on the idea of natural and simple beauty, freedom from conventions and the choice of once own vision of happiness. The fragrance is a kind of outlook on life, inspired by joy and pleasure in small things."

RELATED: Here's *Exactly* What to Wear for Every Wedding Dress Code

Vineyard Wedding

Giorgio Armani Si, $92; sephora.com

"Like the perfect glass of wine, at once voluptuous, intense, and soft, Sì lingers on the skin and enchants the senses. The perfume combines three notes: blackcurrant nectar, modern Chypre, and blond wood Musk with touches of Freesia and May rose. This fragrance reveals a free, passionate, loving, and vibrant bride."

Burberry Body, $60; sephora.com

"This scent evokes sensuality, femininity and luxury. It opens with the freshness that reminds of the open fields of the vineyard. Then the elegance opens up like a fine wine, in the heart, where cool notes of natural rose absolute and Iris are set against the subtlety and warmth of sandalwood. In the base, woody cashmere and creamy vanilla join the sensuality of amber and musk."

Prada Candy, $88; sephora.com

"Calling brides that are pink champagne lovers! Prada Candy is instantly seductive — pure pleasure wrapped in impulsive charm. Prada Candy takes us on a walk on the wild side, where more is more and excess is everything. Magnified by white musk, noble benzoin comes together with a modern caramel accord to give the fragrance a truly unique signature."

RELATED: 10 Picturesque Vineyard Wedding Venues

Urban/City Wedding

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb, $85; sephora.com

"For the bride that makes an entrance, this floral explosion releases a profusion of flowers that has the power to make everything seem more positive. Magically evocative notes immediately awaken your deepest senses, giving you the impression of living life in your own secret garden, away from reality. Sambac jasmine, centifolia rose, cattleya orchid and ballerina freesia bloom on a base of patchouli."

Gucci Guilty, $77; sephora.com

"Made for the bride who shatters expectations, this fragrance imbues with a feeling of power, a sense that she can attain whatever she wants. A sheer, floral-oriental fragrance, it opens with a bright burst of citrus and a dangerous hint of black pepper. The overall effect is young, stylish, and eminently wearable a daring edge of sexiness and sensuality."

Narciso Rodriguez For Her, $98; sephora.com

"For the minimalist bride, thoroughly modern and sophisticated. A sensual and luminous fragrance with a modern heart of musk. Enhanced by radiant notes of rose petals, iris and hints of amber, the result is a pure fragrance of soft florals and powdery musk."

RELATED: 16 Pretty Rustic Wedding Invitations

Vintage Wedding

YSL Parisienne, $65; sephora.com

"Inspired by the vintage YSL Paris fragrance, this scent is the essence of a free-spirited bride. She knows how to love, how to live. Parisienne is the fragrance of ultra-femininity and sensuality, built with notes of blackberry, damask rose and sandalwood. The grand floral with a woody structure is luminous even in its mystery."

D&G Rose The One, $45.99; amazon.com

"A modern take on vintage rose, this scent signals a bride that combines contemporary elegance with an instinctively classic sense of style. Her essence is a soft, rosy floral designed around a bouquet that evokes precious, delicate sensuality."

Tom Ford Black Orchid, $120; sephora.com

"Uber rare and classic, like a black orchid, this bride is a showstopper. Incredibly luxurious and sultry, with notes of woods and rich fruit accords help to bring out the skin's natural perfume and the bride’s overall glamour."