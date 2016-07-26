16 Pretty Rustic Wedding Invitations

16 Pretty Rustic Wedding Invitations
Courtesy
July 26, 2016 @ 12:00 PM
BY: Dobrina Zhekova

Nothing will set the tone for your rustic-themed wedding quite like a handmade invitation that features a beautiful woodgrain or burlap detailing. Whether you're getting married in the countryside, in a barn, or a vineyard, these pretty shabby chic invites are the perfect way to let your guests know you're planning a rustic celebration.

RELATED: 15 Beautiful Invitations Perfect for a Summer Wedding

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top