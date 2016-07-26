16 Pretty Rustic Wedding Invitations

Nothing will set the tone for your rustic-themed wedding quite like a handmade invitation that features a beautiful woodgrain or burlap detailing. Whether you're getting married in the countryside, in a barn, or a vineyard, these pretty shabby chic invites are the perfect way to let your guests know you're planning a rustic celebration.
RELATED: 15 Beautiful Invitations Perfect for a Summer Wedding
-
1. garden lights invitation
-
2. Handmade Fall Wedding Invitation
$36
-
3. Wood and Lace Invitation
-
4. FOIL AND LASER CUT INVITATION
$15.46
-
5. LEAVES OF GOLD INVITATION
-
6. paper flower laser-cut invitation
starts at $1.99
-
7. Chalked Affair Wedding Invitation
-
8. Natural Affection Wedding Invitation
-
9. Chalkboard Floral Wedding Invitations
-
10. Modern Vineyard Wedding Invitation
$4.48
-
11. Gorgeous Blossoms Wedding Invitation
-
12. woodland wreath invitation
$2.70
-
13. Rustic Vineyard Wedding Invitation
$4.59
-
14. bouquet d'amour INVITATION
-
15. chalkboard floral INVITATION
-
16. english countryside Invitation