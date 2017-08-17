The Man Who Proposed with an $8 Million Ring Got Married—And the Photos Are Insane

There are weddings, and then there are Russian oligarch weddings.

Businessman Aleksey Shapovalov tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, model Ksenia Tsaritsina, in what even the Russian media, who are used to those kinds of glamorous affairs, are calling "the wedding of the year."

But to be honest, the groom set the bar pretty high from the very moment he proposed to Tsaritsina with a 70-carat engagement ring priced at $8 million.

70k A post shared by Ksenia Tsaritsina (@ksenia_tsaritsina) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

The wedding had to match the engagement, and it did exactly that.

The couple, who splits their time between Russia and Dubai, celebrated their big day at Moscow's Barvikha Luxury Village hotel. While we don't know how much exactly they paid for the event, we are sure that the extravagant performances from acrobats, rock bands, and local pop singers don't come cheap. Even a floating, eight-tiered cake made an appearance.

Wowedding ☄️❤️ A post shared by Marina (@_mrsworld_) on Aug 12, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

For the ceremony, the bride wore an off-the-shoulder princess gown, but changed into a sexy lace number for the reception.

Это было невероятно! Спасибо всем нашим друзьям, что разделили с нами этот великолепный день. Спасибо нашей большой и любящей семье. И конечно же Спасибо моим любимым организаторам этой шедевральной свадьбы. Это было незабываемо. White👰red❤️black🖤#грани A post shared by Ksenia Tsaritsina (@ksenia_tsaritsina) on Aug 13, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Не мог не сфотографироваться с обворожительной виновницей сегодняшнего торжества!) 😍😍😍 Ксюшенька, ещё раз поздравляю вас с Лёшей!) И пусть ваше будущее будет таким же ярким и крышесносным, как сегодняшний день!) 😰😳😵😁 #wedding #awesome #LoveIsInTheAir❤️ A post shared by Pavel Baranov (@pablo_ifbb) on Aug 12, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

The decor included beautiful white and blush flowers.

Волшебство начинается...😍 A post shared by Katerina (@katerinabezukh) on Aug 12, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Congratulations to the happy couple!