The Man Who Proposed with an $8 Million Ring Got Married—And the Photos Are Insane

There are weddings, and then there are Russian oligarch weddings.
Businessman Aleksey Shapovalov tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, model Ksenia Tsaritsina, in what even the Russian media, who are used to those kinds of glamorous affairs, are calling "the wedding of the year."
But to be honest, the groom set the bar pretty high from the very moment he proposed to Tsaritsina with a 70-carat engagement ring priced at $8 million.
The wedding had to match the engagement, and it did exactly that.
The couple, who splits their time between Russia and Dubai, celebrated their big day at Moscow's Barvikha Luxury Village hotel. While we don't know how much exactly they paid for the event, we are sure that the extravagant performances from acrobats, rock bands, and local pop singers don't come cheap. Even a floating, eight-tiered cake made an appearance.
For the ceremony, the bride wore an off-the-shoulder princess gown, but changed into a sexy lace number for the reception.
The decor included beautiful white and blush flowers.
Congratulations to the happy couple!