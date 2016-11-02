This Bride's $600K Wedding Dress Is Just as Epic as You'd Expect

In today’s super casual wedding news, a Russian woman named Madina Shokirova recently walked down the aisle wearing over half a million dollars on her back. The stunning off-the-shoulder gown was created by British designer Ralph & Russo and features hundreds of pearls and Swarovski crystals, natch. Take a look below and prepare to jaw drop (read: seethe with jealousy).

According to Daily Mail, the bride is the daughter of Russian oil tycoon Ilkhom Shokirova and she lives a pretty fabulous life. Before her wedding—which, by the way, featured 900 guests and a 10-foot cake—Madina and her friends flew out to a Spanish resort on a private plane and proceeded to cruise around on a private yacht. As you do.

Oh, in case you need proof of the 10-foot cake, here you go:

And we can’t forget about the couple’s first dance, which was accompanied by professional dancers performing around them in perfect unison. We guess that's pretty impressive. 

Our invitations must have gotten lost in the mail. 

