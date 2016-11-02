This Bride's $600K Wedding Dress Is Just as Epic as You'd Expect

In today’s super casual wedding news, a Russian woman named Madina Shokirova recently walked down the aisle wearing over half a million dollars on her back. The stunning off-the-shoulder gown was created by British designer Ralph & Russo and features hundreds of pearls and Swarovski crystals, natch. Take a look below and prepare to jaw drop (read: seethe with jealousy).

💑 #sardormadina A video posted by Yana Bogorad (@yanabogorad) on Oct 29, 2016 at 9:07am PDT

#gelin#bride#gelinlik#weddingdress#damat#groom#düğün#wedding#ışıltı#muhteşem#aşk#evlilik#evlilikhazırlıkları#alyans#weddingring#yüzük#ring#pırlanta#diamond#birömürboyu#gelindamat#fotoğraf#love#aşk#düğünfotografı#dugunorganizasyonu#gelinarabası#masaldugun#madinashokirova @madinashokirova @tamararalph @michaelrusso1 @ralphandrusso A photo posted by Gelinlik Düğün Alyans (@gelinlikdugun1) on Nov 2, 2016 at 7:46am PDT

Самая роскошная невеста ❤️ #sardormadina #wedding A photo posted by Yulduz Mavlyanova (@yulka_mav) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:35am PDT

According to Daily Mail, the bride is the daughter of Russian oil tycoon Ilkhom Shokirova and she lives a pretty fabulous life. Before her wedding—which, by the way, featured 900 guests and a 10-foot cake—Madina and her friends flew out to a Spanish resort on a private plane and proceeded to cruise around on a private yacht. As you do.

🛳⚓️🐳💦 #teamkoshka #anastasiazadorinadress A photo posted by Anastasia Zadorina (@azadorina) on Aug 11, 2016 at 5:38am PDT

🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 #teamkoshka A photo posted by madinashokirova (@madinashokirova) on Aug 8, 2016 at 6:07am PDT

Oh, in case you need proof of the 10-foot cake, here you go:

And we can’t forget about the couple’s first dance, which was accompanied by professional dancers performing around them in perfect unison. We guess that's pretty impressive.

First dance 👰🏻🔝🔥 #sardormadina ❤️ A video posted by Irina (@irina_ily) on Oct 29, 2016 at 11:21am PDT

Our invitations must have gotten lost in the mail.