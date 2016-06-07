This Designer Used Toilet Paper to Create a Stunning Wedding Dress

InStyle Staff
Jun 07, 2016 @ 7:30 am

Maybe as kids we should  have been TPing mannequins instead of trees and creating something fabulously functional like Ronaldo Cruz, a 49-year-old designer and florist who created  a toilet paper wedding dress (please do not flush) for Charmin’s and  Cheap Chic Weddings 12th annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest.
 
But let’s be real, toilet paper dresses that look this good aren’t actually the result of tossing rolls of toilet papers over mannequins and hoping for the best. Cruz told the Virginian-Pilot newspaper that it took a month and a half of his free time to create the design. His supply list consisted of super glue, tape, and a needle and thread. His 85-year-old mother was the inspiration for the dress, advising him to create something unique (mission definitely accomplished).

In his interview, Cruz said that he dreams of being a full time fashion designer—he used to design wedding dresses and pageant gowns in the Philippines. No doubt, his future seems pretty promising…and most likely full  of empty toilet paper rolls. 
 
Not surprisingly, Cruz’s dress has been named one of the top 10 finalists and will be featured in a finale fashion show at the Haven Rooftop Sanctuary Hotel on June 16 which will also be livestreamed on www.cheap-chic.weddings.com. The winner will receive a grand prize of $10,000 and their dress will be featured in Ripley’s Believe it or Not museums around the world.

First place toilet paper wedding dress champ? Sounds like a serious a resume booster.

