This Romantic Wedding Photo Was Accidentally Taken by a Drone

Sometimes the best moments are discovered when we’re not even looking for them—and nobody knows that better right now than Brandon Li.

The world-traveling filmmaker accidentally captured an image with a DJI Phantom 3 drone of what appears to be a newlywed couple sprawled out on a rooftop lawn of the J Residence luxury apartment building in Hong Kong on Sept. 28.

“I was with a friend trying to get a good shot of the sunset but the drone battery was running low so we just pointed it down as it returned home, and I thought we’d just keep the camera rolling,” Li told the BBC. “I didn’t notice anything interesting until I went through the footage later and saw this grassy rooftop.”

Brandon Li

Li—who was raised in the U.S. but has family in Hong Kong—admits that he posted the photo online in an attempt to find the pair but it “kinda just took off” and has now officially gone viral.

Some have speculated that the photo may have been planned, but Li denies that notion.

“So many people think that I staged the photo,” he told the outlet. “I’m a filmmaker not a wedding photographer so I don’t really have an incentive. It’s really just a lucky catch.”

That being said, Li does admit that he made some adjustments to the image. He airbrushed out two people—assumedly photographers—who were standing at the couple’s feet and applied some color correction. There’s also a person in the top-right corner who wasn’t edited out.

For now, the couple’s identity still remains a mystery. One thing is certain, though: Li should probably look into starting a wedding photo business with his drone.