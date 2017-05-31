These Romantic Proposal Packages Will Guarantee You a "Yes"

Ready to pop the question to your S.O. but not really sure how or where to do it? We get it. It's not easy to come up with a romantic proposal (like this one in Iceland) that your partner will remember for the rest of their life (#nopressure).
Fortunately, many resorts and hotels around the world offer plenty of good ideas so all you have to do is show up and, well, pop the question. Whether you prefer an intimate and cozy New England setting or the quintessential California backdrop for one of the most important moments in your life, we rounded up six dreamy and exclusive proposal packages in the country and abroad.
1. Cliff House Maine
Where: Cape Neddick, Maine
What: Perched on the edge of the rocky coast of Southern Maine, the Cliff House offers you the quintessential New England setting for a romantic proposal. The resort's package includes overnight accommodations, couple’s massage at The Spa, chocolate-covered strawberries and a bottle of blanc de blanc delivered to your room, and a drone to capture the proposal moment in the cliffs.
For more information, visit: destinationhotels.com
2. Paradisus Los Cabos
Where: Cabo, Mexico
What: Turn your beach getaway into a memorable proposal by popping the question at a romantic dinner on the beach in Cabo. The resort's package includes, an "Under the Stars" private three-course dinner and a special serenade to set the mood for the big moment. We are sure you will fall in love with this beautiful spot so much that you would probably consider having a destination wedding here.
For more information, visit: melia.com
3. Terranea Resort, A Destination Hotel
Where: Rancho Palos Verdes, California
What: This stunning luxury resort, located only half an hour away from L.A. is the perfect setting for popping the question. You can choose between five different packages but we suggest you consider the Garden Tour for Two package which includes a private culinary experince with executive chef Barnard Ibarra at the resort's off-site Catalina View Garden. We promise you the ocean views from the garden will leave you completely speechless, as will the Chef's organic menu prepared especially for you and your S.O.
Price: $3,500
For more information, visit: destinationhotels.com
4. Carmel Valley Ranch
Where: Carmel, California
What: Located on the picturesque Monterey peninsula, one of the country's premier wine-growing regions, the Ranch has its own vineyard and organic garden both of which are available for proposals. The resort offers three packages: limited, private, and premium. All of them include a dinner, a photographer to capture the moment, and an in-guestroom treats. Needless to say, you'll have plenty of good wine to celebrate with.
Price: from $2,500
For more information, visit: carmelvalleyranch.com
5. Castello di Casole – A Timbers Resort
Where: Tuscany, Italy
What: No one can resist the stunning landscape of Tuscany, especially when you are enjoying it at a 10th-century-castle-turned-boutique hotel. The property's proposal package includes four nights in a luxury suite, your own personal event manager to help you plan the perfect proposal, a photographer to capture the moment, flowers and champagne, a private dinner, and so much more. In case your S.O. says No (which we can't really see happening but still), the hotel will send you off on a 30-minute Ferrari driving experince to blow off some steam.
Price: $725/night
For more information, visit: castellodicasole.com
6. Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Where: New York City, New York
What: One of NYC's most luxurious hotels partnered with jewelry designer Martin Katz to create an opulent, triplex suite that is beyond anything you can imagine. The 5,000 square feet suite features a stunning two-story cascading crystal chandelier at its grand staircase as well as curated display boxes that showcase stunning jewelry pieces (so it's like a museum, too). The Palace's "Ultimate Proposal Package" includes accommodation at the suite, consultation with Katz on the creation of a custom-designed engagement ring, and a private dinner at the suite or at the hotel's rooftop that offers breathtaking views of the city.
Price: from $50,000/night
For more information, visit: lottenypalace.com