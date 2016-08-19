5 New York City Venues for Every Kind of Wedding

Where: The New York Public Library

Contact: 476 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10018; nypl.org

Why: The library’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on Fifth avenue is one of the most iconic landmarks in the city—it has been around for over a hundred years. The grand Beaux Art building has three spaces available for weddings: the magical Celeste Bartos Forum with its 30-foot-high glass dome ceiling, the breathtaking white marble Astor Hall, and the Salomon Room that boasts maple wood floors and artwork-lined walls. You can host a beautiful classic wedding reception in any one of those (religious ceremonies are not allowed) and be certain your guests will remember it for years to come.

Guest count: up to 425

Price: $50,000 for any two rooms