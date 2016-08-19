5 New York City Venues for Every Kind of Wedding

New York City, with all its hustle and bustle, may not seem like the most romatic place on Earth to say I do, but the Big Apple has actually a lot to offer—hidden castles, breathtaking views of the Hudson River, ultra chic hotels— there is something for every taste. Scroll down to see five of our favorite wedding venues in the city that never sleeps.
1. Castle Wedding
Where: Morningside Castle
Contact: 3041 Broadway Between 120th & 122nd, New York, NY 10027; masterpiececaterers.com
Why: Is the perfect fairy tale wedding in New York City possible without having to fly to a remote destination? Why, yes. Tucked away on the Upper West Side, Morningside castle offers a two city block-wide private courtyard, a Gothic chapel, and two wood-floored ballrooms oozing a romantic old-world charm. The Castle’s quiet garden will also make a beautiful backdrop for your wedding photos. This venue is truly fit for a princess.
Guest count: up to 220
Prices: $5,000/venue; catering: $195 - $250 per person
2. Classic Wedding
Where: The New York Public Library
Contact: 476 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10018; nypl.org
Why: The library’s Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on Fifth avenue is one of the most iconic landmarks in the city—it has been around for over a hundred years. The grand Beaux Art building has three spaces available for weddings: the magical Celeste Bartos Forum with its 30-foot-high glass dome ceiling, the breathtaking white marble Astor Hall, and the Salomon Room that boasts maple wood floors and artwork-lined walls. You can host a beautiful classic wedding reception in any one of those (religious ceremonies are not allowed) and be certain your guests will remember it for years to come.
Guest count: up to 425
Price: $50,000 for any two rooms
3. Romantic Wedding
Where: Sunset Terrace at the Chelsea Piers
Contact: 62 Chelsea Piers, Suite 300, New York, NY 10011; chelseapiers.com
Why: With floor-to-ceilings windows boasting magnificent views of the Hudson River, the Liberty Tower, and Jersey City’s skyline, the Sunset Terrace is the perfect location for an intimate romantic celebration. The space has a cool loft-y feel to it, and if your wedding happens to be in the evening, you and your guests may be treated to one of those breathtaking Hudson River sunsets that will make for an unforgettable experience.
Guest count: 75-150
Prices: wedding packages start at $140 per person
4. Modern Wedding
Where: Ink48 Hotel
Contact: 653 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10036; ink48.com
Why: Imagine having a stunning view of Manhattan's skyline as the backdrop of your reception? Pretty unforgettable, right?! Ink48, a boutique hotel located on 11th avenue in Midtown, offers exactly this—magnificent panoramic views of the city and a modern, luxurious ambiance that will satisfy even the most demanding bride-to-be.
Guest count: cocktail reception of up to 75 guests
Prices: $5,000 for the venue
5. Rustic Wedding
Where: MyMoon
Contact: 184 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211; mymoonnyc.com
Why: MyMoon is actually a restored 19th century factory that features high ceilings, exposed brick walls, and wooden floors. In other words, it is the quintessential Brooklyn venue that was made to host your rustic or vintage-themed wedding. Have your ceremony at the outdoor area among the lush greenery and then dance the night away in the restaurant where you can treat your guests to some of MyMoon’s signature cocktails.
Guest count: 120 outdoors; 150 indoors
Prices: start at $6,000