Rio Staffer and Brazilian Rugby Player Get Engaged at 2016 Olympics

The Brazilian rugby team didn't fare too well at the 2016 Olympics in Rio but one player, Isadora Cerullo, it was most likely the greatest moment of her life.

That's because her girlfriend, Marjorie Enya (manager of Rio's Deodoro Stadium), popped the question in the aftermath of the Australian team winning gold Monday night, August 8.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty

David Rogers/Getty

Marjorie, 28, grabbed the mic and asked Isadora, 25, to marry her. Her answer, of course, was yes.

"As soon as I knew she was in the squad I thought I have to make this special," Marjorie told BBC Sport. "I know rugby people are amazing and they would embrace it. She is the love of my life."

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty

Isadora's team placed ninth in the inaugural Olympic outing for sevens, started as 12th seeds, and only qualified as hosts. But now she can look back on the occasion for other reasons.

"The Olympic Games can look like closure but, for me, it's starting a new life with someone," Marjorie continued. "I wanted to show people that love wins."

David Rogers/Getty

Marjorie and Isadora — who has dual U.S. citizenship — live in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, and have been together for two years.