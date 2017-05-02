8 Wedding Registry Gifts Matched to Your Aura

Ever since Guy Coggins introduced the first "aura camera" in 1970, which supposedly captures the color of a person's light, the popularity of "aura photography" has been on the rise.
And because selfies are seemingly out and aura photography is in (you heard it here first), wedding registry planning site Zola provided aura photography for couples at a recent week-long retreat in New York City. More commonly, you take these solo but Zola captured couples’ auras to help happy duos understand the energy they share and project to the world.
However you go about getting your aura taken, here’s our guide to the best gifts to register for to match your results.
1. Blue
What it means: You’re deep and emotional. People trust you for your devotion and loyalty.
The gift: Bring out those nurturing traits with a Jax & Bones pet bed for the other most devoted and loyal member of your growing family.
from $98
2. Red
What it means: Strength, willpower and new beginnings (great news if you’re engaged!).
The gift: Put your determination to the test on an outdoor adventure with a red Camelbak Rogue Hydration Pack.
$70
3. Green
What it means: Focused, competitive, and goal-oriented. Simply put, you get things done.
The gift: Everyone’s going to want to be on your team when you bring out Picnic Time’s bean bag toss travel set.
$90
4. Tan
What it means: You’re detail oriented, strategic, cautious, and intelligent.
The gift: Organizing (or even re-organizing) is one of your favorite ways to spend a Saturday. That makes the Honey-Can-Do double cube wall shelf a match for you.
$55
5. White
What it means: These rare auras reflect higher consciousness, destiny, and intense energy.
The gift: Light up one or more Hawkins New York scented candles to relax, unwind, and meditate.
$48
6. Orange
What it means: Creative and confident, you’ve got some excellent people skills.
The gift: Indulge in your hosting abilities, invite the crew over, and serve up some homemade snacks with the Villeroy & Boch New Cottage serving set.
$90
7. Yellow
What it means: People are attracted to your optimism and enthusiasm.
The gift: Look for a product as playful as you are, like a Fujifilm Instamix Mini 70 camera bundle—in yellow, naturally.
$180
8. Purple
What it means: Inspired, you politely buck tradition, forging your own path.
The gift: Buying another artist’s work? Not interested. Creating your own? Now, that’s more like it. Try the Love Is Art painting kit to design your own masterpiece.
$60