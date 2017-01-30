You Can Register for this Entire House in Venice, California

Calling all engaged, soon-to-be engaged, and general wedding fans in the Los Angeles area. Creating a registry just got a lot more fun thanks to Zola. Instead of browsing through hundreds of items online, why not go see them in person at an actual home? Enter the new Zola townhouse.
Hosted by The Parachute Hotel in Venice, California, the gorgeous space features a ton of registry items from top brands. The best part—the entire home is shoppable. You will love the beautifully styled place settings in the dining area and the marble canape plates displayed in the living room. And since it's Venice we're talking about, each room oozes a bit of that surfer vibe that’s made the neighborhood so covetable. Let’s take a tour shall we?
-
1. The Kitchen
Earth-tone place settings plus wood accents from Villeroy & Boch, Nambé, and CrushGrind decorate this open kitchen. And we could never leave out a classic KitchenAid mixer, the ultimate registry staple.
-
2. The Dining Room
The Parachute Hotel’s '70s-inspired décor served as a great foundation to show off a variety of dinner and glassware from brands like Casafina and Spin Ceramics. Sir/Madam and Coyuchi’s textiles softened the room’s vibe.
-
3. The Bedroom
How cozy does this space look? We updated the look with a few extras from Ferm Living, Adesso, and Sonos.
-
4. Shelf Life
An empty shelf is like a blank canvas. We added some character to this one with items from Umbra, Ferm Living, and Anna New York by RabLabs. Taschen coffee table books brought in that homey feel.