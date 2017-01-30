You Can Register for this Entire House in Venice, California

Calling all engaged, soon-to-be engaged, and general wedding fans in the Los Angeles area. Creating a registry just got a lot more fun thanks to Zola. Instead of browsing through hundreds of items online, why not go see them in person at an actual home? Enter the new Zola townhouse.

Hosted by The Parachute Hotel in Venice, California, the gorgeous space features a ton of registry items from top brands. The best part—the entire home is shoppable. You will love the beautifully styled place settings in the dining area and the marble canape plates displayed in the living room. And since it's Venice we're talking about, each room oozes a bit of that surfer vibe that’s made the neighborhood so covetable. Let’s take a tour shall we?