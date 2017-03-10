8 Reasons to Convince You to Have an Engagement Photo Shoot

Now that you've said I do to marrying your S.O., you're up for a few very intense and drama-filled months, aka wedding planning. But before you follow a thousand wedding blogs on Instagram and start pinning like your life depended on it, take a moment to appreciate the beauty of this moment.
And there's no better way to do it than to have a romantic engagement photo shoot. If you think that's cheesy and you don't want to be one of those couples who post a thousand photos on social media of every single detail of their engagement, we have news for you. You don't have ot be one of those couples. Engagement photo shoots are done for you and your partner, not the rest of the world. You'll have those beautiful photos to look at for the rest of your life. They mark the beginning of a lifelong journey and that's all that matters.
VIDEO: Why Are Engagement Rings So Expensive?
And if you're still not convinced, we asked the pros at Carats & Cake to share with us eight more reasons to call up a photographer and set up your photo shoot RN.
1. The Chance to Connect with Your Photographer
"You want the peace of mind that your photographer is on the same page with you stylistically and can creatively capture the chemistry between the two of you.” — Heather KingenSmith, owner and lead photographer, KingenSmith
2. An Opportunity to Capture This Part of Your Relationship
“When couples are interested in an engagement session, I often ask how we can make it different from their wedding location. Between an engagement session and their wedding weekend, we have a diverse set of imagery that captures a special time in their life.” — Ashley Sawtelle, owner and photographer, Ashley Sawtelle
3. Collateral from your Wedding Website to Gifts
“There are so many opportunities to use all these amazing professional photos you now have. Framed photos for the soon-to-be in-laws, your wedding website or even a wedding day guest book.” — Jillian Kling, owner, Jillian Rose Photography
4. Capture Memories at a Special Place
“Choose a location that reflects your natural behavior. Meaning—if the last time you were at the beach was during the Clinton administration, find a different spot. If you’re style leans towards sophisticated urban life, go to the city and do what you normally would do.” — Paul Barnett, owner and photographer, Paul Barnett Photography
5. It Forces You to Enjoy Just Being Engaged Before Wedding Planning Takes Over
“The engagement is part of the wedding story and this very special time in your life. Wedding planning takes a lot of energy and can feel overwhelming at times. It's important to take time to appreciate each other and enjoy this part of your life together.” — Lindsey Nickel, owner and planner, Lovely Day Events
6. Use It as a Trial Run For the Wedding
“An engagement session is an ideal trial run for the wedding day in terms of flow. Couples will understand more how long it takes to produce great imagery and how much time they will need for couple’s photos on the wedding day itself.” — Rachel Aschcraft, founder and owner, Rachel Red Photography
7. Combine It with Your Hair and Makeup Trial
“Not only are engagement photos a great opportunity to get to know your photographer but if you time it right, it’s the perfect chance to have your hair and makeup trial. Once the photos arrive, you can then determine if you want any major tweaks!” — Diana Venditto, owner, and lead designer and florist, Eventi Floral & Events
8. Learn to Get Comfortable in Front of the Camera
“It's also a great time to test out any poses or outfits you might have seen or which angles you like the best in front of the camera. Grooms usually are more camera-shy, but end up feeling quite comfortable towards the end. And getting dressed up can be a nice break from wedding planning!” — Caroline Dutton, owner, Caroline Dutton Events