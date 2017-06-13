Planning Your Own Wedding? Here's Some Great Advice

Between scrolling Pinterest and flipping through wedding magazines, it’s hard not to be overwhelmed with all the seemingly perfect weddings out there. You know the type: designed by the industry’s best planners in an exotic location with over-the-top splendor and Rihanna just happens to be a bridesmaid.

While that type of day might be farfetched for most of us, it’s still absolutely possible to have the wedding of your dreams without all of that (yes, sadly without Rihanna too). Even if hiring a planner is out of the cards, don’t fret. I’m here to tell you that planning your own wedding is perfectly doable.

VIDEO: How Much Does It Cost To Get A Bride Glammed Up On Her Wedding Day?

Yes, it will feel like a full-time job and you'll toil over it day and night, but when it all comes together, it’s the most rewarding feeling ever! Having gone through the planning process myself, I learned a few valuable lessons along the way that helped me immensely. Scroll down to read my tips.